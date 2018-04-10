  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin dad says family holiday in jeopardy due to 'misinformation' and delays getting baby's passport

Neil Curran says he was told different things by An Post and Passport Service.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 6:10 AM
46 minutes ago 3,555 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3948784
The wait time for a new passport can be up to 28 working days.
Image: samboal
The wait time for a new passport can be up to 28 working days.
The wait time for a new passport can be up to 28 working days.
Image: samboal

A DUBLIN FAMILY has said they are in danger of missing out on a family holiday because of misinformation and confusion during the passport application process.

The Passport Service said recently that it was hiring an extra 220 people to help deal with a backlog of 70,000 applications, but now one applicant has said he wasn’t clearly informed about wait-periods and may have to cancel a holiday as a result.

Neil Curran was applying for a passport for his new daughter for a family holiday to Spain that is due to begin later this month on 19 April.

His daughter was born in October last and he sent away for the passport on 8 March, six weeks before the planned departure date.

The six-week time frame came from the homepage of the passport section of the Department of Foreign Affairs website, which says that applicants should leave at least that long before they travel to get their passport.

Neil said that he would have applied for the passport sooner but that his mother was extremely ill and that it “kind of took a back seat”.

Even then, he said he wasn’t worried because he’d checked the website and it said he had enough time.

passport weeks Source: DFA

Applications for a new passport can be made through An Post and Neil said that he went to his local post office to send off all his paperwork.

While there, Neil told TheJournal.ie that he double-checked with the staff who were working to make sure he had the 19 working days that is usually required for a passport.

I said to her, ‘do you mind if we count out the days before I give you the forms so we know whether I can do it this way or I could go into the Passport Office?’ She helped me count out the days and taking account of bank holidays we had a week to two weeks grace.

Neil said that a couple of weeks later he went online to check on the process of the application and found that it gave him an estimated date of issue of 23 April, four days after his planned departure.

After being unable to speak to anyone in the Passport Service by telephone, he said he waited 79 minutes to speak to someone via webchat.

He was then told that because his daughter was a first-time applicant it would take longer to get the passport, something he wasn’t told when he was making the application.

He raised this but was told that applicants cannot go by what they are told in post offices. This is despite post offices being official agents for passport applications.

“I said it to her about the post office quoting me 19 working days and she wasn’t having any of it, saying you can’t go by the dates of the post office. And I said they’re your agents, they’re acting on your behalf,” Neil explains.

He then asked would it instead be possible to make an application in person in the Dublin Passport Office as part of the pilot dual application scheme.

Again, he was told that because it was a first-time application this would not be possible.

Written off

“We’re due to travel late this week, and we’;ve basically written it off,” he says.

“And from a personal circumstances perspective, not withstanding what my mother and all went through, my wife is self-employed. So while it’s easy for my boss to change the dates for my holiday, the dates for her, because she’s self-employed we don’t have an alternate, that’s two weeks she’s not working.”

“It’s not like we can just take two weeks when we get the passport because she’s self-employed, she has to plan her job.!

Neil was told by the Passport Service that he was “misinformed at the post office” and that there’s nothing that can be done beyond noting the date of his holiday.

He was told: ”Children’s first time applications do take longer as all the documentation needs to be validated and checked. At this time, all that I can do is note the dates of travel to your application.”

Neil says that the 28 working days rule for new passports is mentioned in the FAQ section of the website but is not “up front and centre” like the six weeks advice.

The frustrating this is that time was always on my side and the fact that I went into the post office to count out the days, so I wasn’t informed as a citizen and a consumer. It’s not like I just decided two weeks before to apply for the passport. I made those conscious choices.

“My parents spend most of the year out there, my mother hasn’t spent quality time with my daughter because she had a brain aneurysm and hasn’t been able to. So this is kinda the time for the family to be away from it all. I know it doesn’t justify it ahead of anyone else but it just adds to the trip.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'And the other fella fiddles with kids. They’re the kind of f*****g headbangers I’m dealing with'
93,383  0
2
Two tourists (60s) have died after a pony and trap incident at Kerry's Gap of Dunloe
62,102  64
3
Security called after people refuse to leave Dublin driving licence centre without getting an appointment
58,344  100
Fora
1
A Dutch company claims Dublin Airport's owner 'acted unlawfully' over a €50m tender
745  0
2
Poll: Are traditional business dress codes outdated?
263  0
3
Billion-euro Dublin company Keywords is buying up firms that make music for video games
224  0
The42
1
Alice Kinsella, daughter of ex-Ireland midfielder Mark, strikes gymnastics gold for England
28,037  29
2
'We were on a replay and missed a goal': Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature
24,042  16
3
'I didn't actually speak to Brian Cody for the whole six months I was out there'
23,528  2
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Room To Improve 'best bits' episode had everyone missing quantity surveyor Patricia
10,045  0
2
Aoibhín Garrihy defended herself for climbing a mountain in Kerry while seven months pregnant
7,169  3
3
Olly Murs has hinted that the terror scare he tweeted about last year was a cover-up... It's the Dredge
7,086  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed
Manchester bank robber armed with bomb and claiming to be ISIS member jailed for 19 years
Father sentenced to a month in jail after son missed at least 243 days of school in three years
DUBLIN
The average rental price for a property beside a Dart or Luas stop has been revealed
The average rental price for a property beside a Dart or Luas stop has been revealed
Gardaí looking for dashcam footage after garda dragged by jeep
Men charged with robbery after gardaí spot them jumping into a car outside Dublin shop
COURT
Taxi driver cleared of not bringing passengers quickest route from airport to Temple Bar
Taxi driver cleared of not bringing passengers quickest route from airport to Temple Bar
Two due in court over burglary and attempted getaway in Limerick
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie