Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains

62 year-old Patricia O’Connor’s remains were discovered by a member of the public in June 2017.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 12:27 PM
Members of the Garda Water Unit involved in the search near the the Sally Gap in 2017.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman whose remains were discovered in multiple locations in the Wicklow Mountains last year.

62 year-old Patricia O’Connor’s remains were discovered at Military Road, Enniskerry by a member of the public in June 2017.

Follow-up searches led to the discovery of more of her remains, which were scattered in a 30km area across the mountains.

This morning, gardaí arrested two men, aged 41 and 52, and two women, aged 20 and 39, in the Dublin region as part of their investigation.

All four are expected to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

