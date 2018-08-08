Gardaí concerned over 57-year-old man missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a 57-year-old man from Dublin.

Patrick Holland has been missing from his home in Pearse Street, Dublin 2 since early morning on Monday.

He is described as being 5’9″ in height, of large build with white/grey hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses at all times.

It is not known what he was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.