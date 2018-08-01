Man whose wife died after missed cancer diagnosis suing HSE and lab

THE HUSBAND OF a woman who died following a missed diagnosis of cervical cancer is suing the HSE and the laboratory involved in the case.

Julie Dingivan died in April 2017, seven years after a cervical smear test returned a false clear result. She was just 36.

Last week her husband Paul spoke about the impact her death has had on their family.

High Court legal proceedings have now been lodged on his behalf against the HSE and Quest Diagnostics, the US lab that tested the smear in question.

He is being represented by Cian Oâ€™Carroll Solicitors, who are also representing others who have taken legal action in relation to the CervicalCheck controversy.

Julie is one of 18 women affected by controversyÂ who are known to have died.

The scandalÂ came into the public eyeÂ in April when Vicky Phelan settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories for â‚¬2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011, which failed to show she had cancer.

The smear tests of more 200 women may have been incorrect, a HSE audit found, and there has been much criticism over delays in telling some of those affected.

A number of women and families impacted by the situation are now taking legal action.

TheJournal.ie has asked the State Claims Agency, which is representing the HSE, for comment.

