This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 23 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She couldn't stay awake at the end' - Husband speaks of pain of wife's loss following cervical misdiagnosis

Julie Dingivan passed away in April 2017. The cervical check which missed her cancer diagnosis took place in 2009.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 23 Jul 2018, 10:31 PM
59 minutes ago 21,313 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4143347

Paul & Julie Dingivan Julie Dingavan and husband Paul on their wedding day

THE HUSBAND OF a Cork woman who lost her life following a missed diagnosis of cervical cancer has spoken of his and his family’s loss as the fallout from the cervical check scandal continues.

Julie Dingivan died in April of 2017, seven years after her initial cervical smear returned a false clear result.

She was just 36.

Speaking to the Neil Prendiville Show on Cork’s Red FM, husband Paul Dingivan, who struggled to control his emotions throughout the interview, told of how Julie’s cancer was first diagnosed in 2013, which led to her having a radical hysterectomy while pregnant with the couple’s second child – a pregnancy the couple only discovered after Julie’s cancer diagnosis.

In the wake of the hysterectomy, Julie was given her the all clear. Her cancer sadly returned in 2015, something Paul said his wife “took hard at first”, before focusing on how she could go about beating her illness.

Unfortunately, despite treatment, Julie’s condition worsened.

During her final two weeks she couldn’t stay awake for more than a few minutes at a time, leading to Paul, who was so overcome he cut the interview short, contemplating the taking of his own life.

“My family knew I didn’t want to do this without her,” Paul said.

She just couldn’t stay awake. We couldn’t keep her awake for more than a minute or two. But when I left the hospital she kept calling me to come back. She rang me and left a voicemail on my phone.

He said that his wife told him that no matter what he must continue working in order to provide for their daughter Ali, who was born in 2011.

Paul Dingivan & Ali Paul Dingivan and daughter Ali

Julie Dingavan was one of the 17 women affected by cervical check scandal who are known to have died as a result of a missed cancer diagnosis.

To date, 221 women are known to have been affected to some degree by the scandal, which saw instances of possible cancerous anomalies not picked up by the various laboratories that served to analyse the test samples.

On 2 May this year, Paul was asked to attend St Finbarr’s hospital in Cork in order to speak to Julie’s doctor, who informed him that his wife was one of the women caught up in the scandal.

Julie only found out that her cancer was untreatable two weeks before she died.

Beforehand she had pleaded with her physicians to operate to remove her cancer, but was informed that nothing could be done due to the complexity of her illness.

Paul was with Julie when she died, and fell asleep with her in his arms.

“We spoke. She stayed awake for about 20 minutes, and every time she woke up we’d speak some more,” he said.

I told her not to keep fighting. And they woke me up and told me that she was gone.

“She never felt sorry for herself,” said Paul. “She always was just looking for an answer.”

If you need to talk, contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

  • Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie – (suicide, self-harm)

  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman stabbed in the neck in Manchester hotel
70,914  13
2
Toronto shooting: 10-year-old and 18-year-old killed as gunman opens fire at restaurant
47,934  91
3
So the flying ants are back - and the heatwave means there'll be a longer season this summer
45,694  18
Fora
1
An alliance of Europe's top banks has quietly based its blockchain ambitions in Dublin
1,344  0
2
Poll: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?
229  0
3
As its profits slump, Ryanair has warned ongoing strikes could cause job losses
148  0
The42
1
Narrowing of the Omagh pitch 'was a request from Sky' — Mickey Harte
41,481  30
2
Irish men sign off Sevens bid with impressive Challenge final win
21,679  14
3
Rory McIlroy becomes the European Tour's all-time highest earner on €35 million
18,717  16
DailyEdge
1
People are not happy with how Ellie and Charlie treated Georgia on Love Island Aftersun
41,053  0
2
Eh, a GoFundMe has been set up to get Conor McGregor's dad a Leap Card
13,167  4
3
Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana break their silence on director James Gunn's firing
7,064  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
Woman, who attacked and pulled clumps of hair from mum travelling with baby on Dublin Bus, avoids jail
Brothers beaten up outside Dublin nightclub awarded over €50,000 in damages
DRUGS
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
76 hospital discharges of newborns with drug withdrawal symptoms last year
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
DUBLIN
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
Plans for hundreds of 'cost rental' homes at St Michael's Estate in Inchicore
Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host All-Ireland camogie quarter-final double-header
Child at Oberstown detention centre has a €25,000 contract out on his life

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie