Simon Harris concludes visit to North Carolina to represent EU in G20 finance meeting

TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS has concluded his visit to the US state of North Carolina, where he represented the European Union at a two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

The G20 brings together 19 member countries, as well as two non-State participants – the EU and the African Union. The G20 presidency rotates annually among its members, and the US is hosting the meeting as part of its G20 presidency duties.

As Ireland currently holds the EU presidency, Harris represented the EU, alongside President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, and EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

While in North Carolina, Harris also met with John Healey, Chancellor of the UK, Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance for Canada and Indranee Rajah, Second Minister for Finance for Singapore.

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The Department of Finance said the G20 meeting focused on major issues impacting the global economy, including discussions on economic growth and energy security, financial sector issues, financial literacy, government debt, global imbalances and AI.

The Tánaiste said he was “delighted to represent the EU Council” at the meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

“The meeting provides a valuable opportunity to exchange views on the major economic and financial issues facing the global economy,” he said.

The G20 also placed a focus on financial literacy and the issue of financial fraud. Commenting on this, Harris highlighted the new government savings and investment account.

“The Investment Account is ultimately about giving ordinary people more options for their hard-earned savings,” he said.

“Investing and having the opportunity to make your money work harder for you should not be something reserved for those with significant wealth or financial expertise. This is about giving people a simple, accessible and tax efficient way to invest, should they choose to do so.”