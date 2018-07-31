This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today

Paul Manafort has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank and tax fraud.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 10:22 AM
16 minutes ago 607 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4156317
Paul Manafort pictured in Washington DC in April 2016.
Image: Olivier Douliery/Zuma Press/PA Images
Paul Manafort pictured in Washington DC in April 2016.
Paul Manafort pictured in Washington DC in April 2016.
Image: Olivier Douliery/Zuma Press/PA Images

DONALD TRUMP’S FORMER campaign chief Paul Manafort will today become the first member of the US president’s election team to face trial on charges stemming from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 vote.

Manafort (69) has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank and tax fraud related to his lobbying activities on behalf of the former Russian-backed government of Ukraine.

The indictment was brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is looking into Russian meddling in the presidential election, but the charges are not connected to Manafort’s time as Trump’s campaign chairman.

Selection of a 12-member jury for “USA vs Manafort” begins at 10am (3pm Irish time) today before US District Court Judge TS Ellis in Alexandria, Virginia. The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Manafort, a veteran Republican political consultant, served as chairman of Trump’s presidential election campaign for three months in 2016 before being forced to step down amid questions about his lobbying work in Ukraine.

He is charged with five counts of filing false tax returns for not reporting bank accounts he held in Cyprus and other countries in a bid to hide millions of dollars in income from activities on behalf of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanukovych.

Manafort is charged with failing to report the existence of foreign bank accounts to the Internal Revenue Service and bank fraud related to several multi-million-dollar loans he obtained from various banks.

Prosecutors plan to produce nearly three dozen witnesses during the trial, including Manafort’s former associate Richard Gates, who is cooperating with the government after pleading guilty to lesser charges in February.

Immunity 

Five witnesses have been granted immunity from prosecution to testify against Manafort.

Mueller has indicted a total of 32 people so far in connection with his probe into whether any members of Trump’s election campaign colluded with Russia to help get the New York real estate tycoon into the White House.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the special counsel’s investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt” and denied there was any collusion with Moscow to defeat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

While Gates and others, including former national security advisor Michael Flynn, have pleaded guilty, Manafort has refused to strike a deal and has insisted on having his day in court.

© AFP 2018 

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman sees €20 sticking out of man's wallet in garda station - takes it - gets immediately arrested
57,247  58
2
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
54,582  0
3
Ready to burst: 12-pack Durex condoms recalled over fault concerns
42,242  50
Fora
1
Poll: Do you think restaurants should charge customers who fail to show for a booking?
665  0
2
An Irish meat processor has acquired a UK rival to help Brexit-proof its business
232  0
3
After another bump in the road, here's what we know about the National Broadband Plan
158  0
The42
1
RTÉ confirm they will televise both Super 8 games and Galway-Clare replay next Sunday
51,488  29
2
Supporters left unimpressed after mad dash and long queues for Galway-Clare replay tickets
34,817  38
3
O'Sullivan hits out at Cork substitutions but claims 'bottler' tag is disgusting
34,507  65
DailyEdge
1
Una Foden learned of Ben's infidelity through text messages... it's The Dredge
23,693  3
2
What the hell is the Kiki Challenge that police are warning the public against?
10,152  2
3
Kim Kardashian posted a video where her sisters praised her for looking 'anorexic' and people are gobsmacked
8,456  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder to be granted bail
Verdicts in Gareth Hutch murder trial to be handed down in October
AUSTRALIA
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
'A warrior for love, life and liberation' - Tom Meagher's tribute to Jill on 10 year wedding anniversary
Pope Francis accepts resignation of Australian archbishop found guilty of abuse cover-up
POLL
Poll: Did you watch Love Island?
Poll: Did you watch Love Island?
Poll: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?
Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie