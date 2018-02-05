Paul Simon to play his penultimate touring gig at Dublin's RDS this July

PAUL SIMON WILL play Dublin’s RDS in July, Aiken Promotions has announced.

The concert is set to take place on 13 July 2018, with special guests James Taylor and Bonnie Rait.

Tickets go on sale on next Monday 12 February at 9am from all usual outlets.

The Dublin gig will be the second last date on Simon’s farewell Homeward Bound Tour. The tour kicks off on 16 May in Vancouver, Canada and will travel around North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The American singer-songwriter issued a statement on Twitter this afternoon announcing the end of his live touring.

“I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly,” Simon said.

“Sadly, we lost our lead guitarist and my friend of 30 years, Vincent N’guini, who died last December. His loss is not the only reason I’ve decided to stop touring, but it is a contributing factor.

Mostly, I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing. I’d like to leave with a big thank you to the many folks around the world who’ve come out to watch me play over the last 50 years.

Simon said that after his final tour, he anticipates performing the occasional performing in an “acoustically pristine hall, and to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organisations”.

Once again, I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.

During his career, Simon has achieved 29 Top 40 singles in the US, with 14 of those reaching the Top 10 or higher.