  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Motorists warned to take care as snow-ice warning in place for across the country

Snow accumulations of 0 to 3cms are expected, with warnings of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 5 Feb 2018, 1:00 PM
3 hours ago 34,039 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3834205
The Heath, Portlaoise in December
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The Heath, Portlaoise in December
The Heath, Portlaoise in December
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Updated at 1pm

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority is warning motorists to exercise caution on the roads today and tomorrow as a status yellowÂ snow-ice warning has been extended to counties in the south and west with temperatures set to plummet.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is set to come into effect at 6pm this evening and will remain in effect until 4am tomorrow morning.

Snow accumulations of up to 3cms are expected, with warnings ofÂ hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

The warning is in place for counties in Leinster, as well asÂ Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, East Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

As well as this, a low-temperature warning is in effect for the entire country.

There are lowest temperatures of between -3 and -5 degrees forecast in many parts of the country. Sharp and severe frost and icy patches are expected.

Be vigilant on the roads

The RSA and An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na are asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

GardaÃ­ warned that there may be hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, East Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The RSA has issued the following advice:

  • Clear windows and mirrors before setting off. Carry a screen scraper and de-icer.
  • Watch out for black ice, as it is difficult to see. It can occur especially in sheltered and shaded areas on roads.
  • Remove all snow from the vehicle before setting off. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, causing sudden and severe restriction to the driverâ€™s vision.
  • Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists.
  • Drive with dipped headlights at all times.
  • Check your tyres before heading off.
  • Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front of you. This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to brake safely.
  • Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

GardaÃ­ added that motorists should not leave their cars unattended with the engine running, as a number of car thefts happen every frosty morning.

The RSA is also asking pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands. They are being asked to take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions.

Finally, pedestrians are being asked to walk on a footpath, not on the road. If there are no footpaths, they are being asked to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Read: There are some severe wintry conditions on the way in the coming days

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Online shopping is going to become a lot cheaper thanks to a new EU law
62,277  48
2
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
52,510  29
3
My wife died 20 years ago and my son has autism, Alone has given me a friend
43,010  21
Fora
1
Dozens of developers are fighting to keep their lands off the vacant sites list
775  0
2
The Limerick billionaires behind Stripe are opening a Dublin engineering hub
438  0
3
What Nuritas is cooking up in its new Dublin lab next to the Lord Mayor's house
281  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Tottenham, Premier League
42,002  59
2
Eagles soar to Super Bowl as Patriots and Brady upset
39,567  32
3
Let our foolproof quiz decide who you should support in tonight's Super Bowl
37,860  0
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her baby girl and shared a lovely video of her pregnancy
18,276  7
2
An Irish hotel manager appeared on Take Me Out last night, and the thirst was real
16,522  0
3
Can You Name the Minor Boyfriends from Friends?
8,723  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAÃ­
GardaÃ­ receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
GardaÃ­ receive report of sexual assault accusation against Harvey Weinstein
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of on-duty taxi driver on Sunday morning
Three-year-old girl killed in Kildare car crash
DUBLIN
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Paul Simon to play his penultimate gig at Dublin's RDS this July
Explainer: What is the National Planning Framework 2040?
Ballymun Sinn FÃ©in councillor resigns citing 'orchestrated bullying campaign' in area
FRANCE
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Powerhouse centre Aki cherishes special Six Nations debut for Ireland
IRELAND
Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâ€™s victory against France on Saturday
Over one million people tuned in to see Irelandâ€™s victory against France on Saturday
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie