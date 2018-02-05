Motorists warned to take care as snow-ice warning in place for across the country

Updated at 1pm

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority is warning motorists to exercise caution on the roads today and tomorrow as a status yellowÂ snow-ice warning has been extended to counties in the south and west with temperatures set to plummet.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is set to come into effect at 6pm this evening and will remain in effect until 4am tomorrow morning.

Snow accumulations of up to 3cms are expected, with warnings ofÂ hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

The warning is in place for counties in Leinster, as well asÂ Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, East Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

As well as this, a low-temperature warning is in effect for the entire country.

There are lowest temperatures of between -3 and -5 degrees forecast in many parts of the country. Sharp and severe frost and icy patches are expected.

Be vigilant on the roads

The RSA and An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na are asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

GardaÃ­ warned that there may be hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, East Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The RSA has issued the following advice:

Clear windows and mirrors before setting off. Carry a screen scraper and de-icer.

Watch out for black ice, as it is difficult to see. It can occur especially in sheltered and shaded areas on roads.

Remove all snow from the vehicle before setting off. Snow left on the roof will become loose and can drop onto the windscreen during braking, causing sudden and severe restriction to the driverâ€™s vision.

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Check your tyres before heading off.

Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front of you. This can give a false sense of security and you will be too close to brake safely.

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

GardaÃ­ added that motorists should not leave their cars unattended with the engine running, as a number of car thefts happen every frosty morning.

The RSA is also asking pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands. They are being asked to take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions.

Finally, pedestrians are being asked to walk on a footpath, not on the road. If there are no footpaths, they are being asked to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin