  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 8 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nancy Pelosi gave an eight-hour long speech defending immigrants in Congress yesterday

The 77-year-old told stories about the Dreamers in the US during the record breaking speech.

By Sean Murray Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 8:18 AM
9 hours ago 13,565 Views 80 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3840181
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE TOP US Democrat in Congress delivered the longest speech ever in the house yesterday, speaking for more than eight hours about protecting young undocumented migrants from deportation.

Nancy Pelosi delivered the filibuster-style speech in defence of the so-called Dreamers as she said that her party would oppose any government funding bill unless House Speaker Paul Ryan agreed to bring a bipartisan immigration bill to the floor for a vote.

The veteran California Democrat, who turns 78 next month, took the floor at 10.04am (3.04pm Irish time) and began to speak.

And she kept speaking. And speaking. And speaking.

Eight hours and seven minutes later, at 6.11 pm, she relinquished the floor — an entire work day standing and consuming nothing but water.

It’s not technically a filibuster – where a politician speaks for an inordinate amount of time to try to obstruct the passing of legislation – as no legislation was due to be passed but it was a filibuster in spirit as she made her point during the long speech.

Her aim was to put Ryan and the Republicans under pressure to secure support for the Dreamers, and the speech ended with her high-fiving Democratic colleagues who gave her a standing ovation.

Pelosi also did not break any rules with her record-busting speech to Congress. Party leaders technically take the floor for one minute, but are allowed to speak for as long as they wish.

‘Moral cowardice’

Pelosi was speaking against a compromise federal budget deal recently announced by Senate leaders that would lift spending caps and avert a looming government shutdown — but does not address immigration.

Pelosi said she would oppose the deal unless House Speaker Paul Ryan gave assurances he would bring immigration legislation to the floor for a vote.

House Dems Pelosi during the speech Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Americans “need a solution to immigration, which is long overdue,” she said.

At times she turned to scripture, and cited the biblical tale of the Good Samaritan.

She also read directly from statements by dozens of immigrants known as Dreamers – people who arrived in the United States illegally as children but were protected from deportation under president Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

In September, President Donald Trump ended DACA, but gave Congress several months to craft a solution.

If Congress does not act by the March 5 deadline, some 1,000 immigrants per day could face deportation.

“Our Dreamers hang in limbo, with a cruel cloud of fear and uncertainty above them,” Pelosi said.

The Republican moral cowardice must end.

While impressive, Pelosi’s speech is far from the longest in congressional history.

That distinction goes to Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, who in opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1957 delivered a filibustering Senate speech that lasted 24 hours and 18 minutes.

More recently, Senator Ted Cruz spoke for 21 hours and 18 minutes on the Senate floor in 2013, at one point reading from the Dr Seuss children’s book Green Eggs and Ham, to oppose funding then-president Barack Obama’s health care reform law.

Deal reached

Despite Pelosi’s stand, US Senate leaders agreed a bipartisan budget deal late last night.

The breakthrough came on the eve of a midnight tonight deadline for Congress to pass a stopgap spending measure – its fifth since October – or once again turn the lights out on the federal government.

Immigration is not part of the compromise.

Instead, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell will allow an open debate on possible immigration solutions on the Senate floor, beginning as early as next week – a promise he made to end a three-day shutdown last month.

“The compromise we’ve reached will ensure that, for the first time in years, our armed forces will have more of the resources they need to keep America safe,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

“The budget deal doesn’t have everything Democrats want, it doesn’t have everything the Republicans want, but it has a great deal of what the American people want,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer told his colleagues.

With reporting from AFP

Read: Longest-serving US congressman announces retirement amidst sexual assault allegations

Read: Trump dismantles major Obamacare payments in ‘spiteful act’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (80)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Snow forecast tonight as temperatures set to dip to -2
53,209  33
2
Justin Trudeau apologises for telling woman to say 'peoplekind', not 'mankind'
47,310  191
3
'Absolutely crazy': Celebrations as Galway hospital syndicate scoops €500,000 lotto prize
41,394  13
Fora
1
Radio Nova has been ordered to pay €30k to a presenter who was unfairly fired
2,347  0
2
Revenue has moved to wind up the firm behind Ireland's online film and TV industry bible
657  0
3
Why this tech professional left a multinational to become a Mayo hypnotherapist
384  0
The42
1
'I couldn't eat, couldn't sleep... I mean, f**k, I was in a dark place'
32,233  7
2
Two motions set for GAA Congress in response to Davy Fitz-Jason Forde incident
28,831  13
3
Wes Hoolahan announces his retirement from international football
20,786  76
DailyEdge.ie
1
Netflix have revealed the shows Irish people first binged on
15,313  2
2
16 videos you probably saw people using as their flashboxes on Bebo back in the day
5,718  5
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
5,588  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
Irish Rail appeals after passenger granted €16k in damages for false imprisonment
'I was raped. I don't think I can make myself more clear': Alleged victim continues evidence in court
GARDAí
Five hunting dogs killed after escaping onto busy M3 motorway
Five hunting dogs killed after escaping onto busy M3 motorway
Gardaí arrest 31 in two-day Waterford crime crackdown
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing
ITALY
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
McKinley misses out as O'Shea makes three changes to Italy XV to face Ireland
FRANCE
The sky's the limit for Ryan, but O'Kelly stresses importance of durability
The sky's the limit for Ryan, but O'Kelly stresses importance of durability
Furlong: 'There was a montage comparing it to some soccer goals!'
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie