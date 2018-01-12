  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Most women 'don't know how to start a pension' as surveys highlights gender gap

Just over one in three women have a pension, compared to over half of men.

By Sean Murray Friday 12 Jan 2018, 6:15 AM
6 hours ago 5,847 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3792055
Image: Shutterstock/ptnphoto
Image: Shutterstock/ptnphoto

WOMEN ARE LESS prepared for retirement than men are, according to a new survey from Standard Life.

The subject of gender pay inequality was the focus of a symposium hosted by the government earlier this week, but the gap in pensions between men and women is also pronounced according to this survey.

Reinforcing the results of a survey last year, this one found that just over one in three women own a pension (36%) compared with 55% of men.

The vast majority of women (71%) don’t know how to start a pension, while the average woman with a pension saves just €140 a month. Depending on her age, she should be saving at least double that.

Retirement age

Linked to that is that the average woman wants to retire on about €600 per week but, even when the state pension of €239 is factored in, women are saving at best half of this.

Further questions put to the 1,000 adults over the age of 18 from a variety of socio-economic groups showed that three in four women (76%) who don’t have a pension are worried about not owning one.

A vast majority of women (89%) also said they’d like help with their retirement planning.

The problem of a gap in pension planning has been flagged by government, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying last year that he would introduce an auto-enrolment pension system by 2021.

Pensions was “an issue that had been long-fingered for too long”, he said.

Commenting on the survey, Standard Life spokesperson on women’s pensions, Aileen Power, told TheJournal.ie: “Female pension ownership is frighteningly low and for those that do save the amount saved is nowhere near enough for a comfortable retirement.

Women will want to continue having their sun holidays abroad city breaks, dinners out and have some fun when they retire. The average woman will be hard pressed to run a car in retirement on less than €300 per week. Where’s the fun in that?
While men will be relatively better off in retirement, on average, neither men nor women are saving enough to maintain their current lifestyles in retirement. You don’t want to get to 68 and find you can’t afford to enjoy a glass of wine or a decent night out.

Getting started

While some employers offer a workplace pension, you can also take out your own personal retirement savings account (PRSA).

Statutory body The Pensions Authority provides details of what you need to do to start up a pension, as well as a calculator of what you need to be putting away to get the pension that you want.

It says: “Saving for retirement is important. People are living longer and leading more active lives in retirement. As a result it is more important than ever for you to think about where your income will come from when you retire.

It is important for you to take control of your retirement planning and make decisions regarding your pension irrespective of your age. It is often not appreciated that membership of a pension scheme can be an extremely valuable asset.

Power added: “Our advice would be to start off by talking about pensions to your friends and family, particularly those friends who are financially savvy. Google pensions, read websites etc. Find out how much your peers are saving and consider getting some financial advice.

“If you’re a PAYE employee, your company will either have an existing occupational pension scheme that you should join asap or your employer should have a pension that you can contribute to without a matching contribution from them.”

Read: The State’s public service pension liability currently stands at €114.5 billion

Read: ‘I found myself shouting at the radio’: War of words between Doherty and O’Dea on pension motion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Donald Trump 's***hole countries' comment slammed as 'racist' by UN
30,580  178
Fora
1
Ryanair launched twice as many new routes last year as any of its low-cost rivals
60  0
The42
1
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
10,074  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
16 times Niall Horan was a typical lad on social media
2,621  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Facebook is rolling out one of its biggest-ever changes to its news feed
Facebook is rolling out one of its biggest-ever changes to its news feed
HSE says people claiming to be nurses are warning against HPV vaccine on social media
Solicitor for teenage girl whose naked picture was shared on Facebook says the company was 'negligent'
COURTS
Construction workers had to live in terrible conditions, court hears
Construction workers had to live in terrible conditions, court hears
No third trial for man who claimed he was asleep when he allegedly raped his friend
Man promised girlfriend he'd buy non-existent site for house, before gambling away over €22,000
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize drugs worth an estimated â¬200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
Car caught speeding twice in less than half an hour in two different Clare towns
Second man arrested in connection with Martin Clancy murder
DUBLIN
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Body of man found in Dalkey laneway
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie