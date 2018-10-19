This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peter Casey to 'think carefully about whether to continue' in presidential race

Casey has been sharply criticised for his comments about Travellers in recent days.

By Sean Murray Friday 19 Oct 2018, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 14,535 Views 126 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4294876

0651 Peter Casey campaign launch_90555669 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PETER Casey has said that he is considering pulling out of the race, and that he will not campaign this weekend with only a week left until the election.

Casey has come under sustained criticism in recent days for a series of comments about the Travelling community, across a variety of media appearances.

In a statement this morning, he said: “In light of the events of the past few days, I am taking the weekend off from the campaign to think carefully about whether to continue in the race.

I do not want the people of Ireland to elect me as President of Ireland just based on one statement I made.
I want to be of service, and make a real difference. I have the expertise and ability to be an influencer. I want to connect people, at home and abroad. I know that my world experience and global views will make me a uniquely suitable candidate for President of Ireland – with drive, ability and energy.

The issue came to the fore after Casey’s comments on the Irish Independent’s Floating Voter podcast earlier this week.

He said Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”, and that Travellers are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”. 

Rather than back down from the comments, he expanded on them and doubled down in a series of interviews, campaign stops and in Wednesday night’s Pat Kenny debate on Virgin Media One, at one point telling the other candidates they were being “disingenuous” when they gave positive answers to a question on how they would feel about living near a halting site.  

Casey’s comments about Traveller ethnicity have been decried as racist by a number of his fellow candidates and Traveller groups, and there have been calls for him to drop out of the campaign.

Standing at the site of a dispute between a Tipperary Traveller family and the local authority in Thurles yesterday, Casey called these claims “nonsense”.

I think it’s just nonsense, they’re not a different race. The Proclamation says every child should be cherished equally, and there’s not a racist bone in my body. I believe they’re equal to everyone else, I don’t believe they’re better or worse than anybody.
Casey’s campaign stop in Tipperary was arranged at the last-minute. His schedule for yesterday was released on Wednesday afternoon at the height of the backlash to his initial comments to the Irish Independent and after the candidate himself had gone to ground.
 

A spokesperson for Casey said this morning that the campaign was not being suspended, and that the businessman planned to meet with his team on Sunday after taking some time off the trail.

- With reporting from Daragh Brophy 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (126)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Peter Casey denies racism as he travels to site of Traveller dispute - but says it's not his issue to solve
    70,813  189
    2
    		Met Éireann staff told not to link specific extreme weather events with climate change
    41,633  42
    3
    		Changes to Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares from December
    39,896  64
    Fora
    1
    		Kildare Village has been ordered to cull an anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    3,601  0
    2
    		A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
    686  0
    3
    		‘Our staff get targeted by the likes of Facebook and Google - you can’t hide them’
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    24,865  49
    2
    		Munster recruit Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarthy for next season
    24,812  106
    3
    		The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    17,390  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Eoghan McDermott just got a Picture This album tattoo. Stan, much?
    3,968  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    3,902  1
    3
    		Banksy has shared BTS footage of the moments leading up to that infamous 'shredding'
    3,861  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Woman on trial for attempted murder of civil servant stabbed woman two weeks earlier, jury hears
    Man (37) who killed nephew's friend sentenced to 9 years in prison
    Man who was on trial over Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan murder pleads guilty to facilitating criminal organisation in carrying out offence
    GARDAí
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie