Peter Casey en route to Thurles but hotel listed for campaign event says no room has been booked

Casey has been been roundly criticised by all his fellow candidates for several comments he has made about Traveller ethnicity.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 2:17 PM
1 hour ago 13,607 Views 49 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4293173
Peter Casey has said he will be more politically correct if elected president.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Peter Casey has said he will be more politically correct if elected president.
Peter Casey has said he will be more politically correct if elected president.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Updated 16 minutes ago

PETER CASEY IS en route to Thurles ahead of a number of planned campaign events but has not booked a room in a hotel at which he is planned to speak. 

The presidential candidate is expected to visit a housing estate on the outskirts of Thurles at 3pm, where he claimed members of the Travelling community turned down accommodation.

At 4pm he is due at at event in Hayes Hotel in the centre of the town at 4pm, but as of 2pm has no room booked to speak. 

His campaign told TheJournal.ie that the event will be inside and that the candidate will meet people and take question, but acknowledged that nothing has been booked with the hotel. 

Representatives in the hotel also confirmed that no Peter Casey event was booked for today and the hotel’s general manager told TheJournal.ie the campaign would need to give “some notice” if a booking was to be made. 

Asked whether a booking would be accepted from Casey given the candidate’s comments about the Travelling Community, the manager said that there is a room available before 6pm should it be booked.

 

Hayes Hotel is a prominent business in the town and is widely known as the location where the GAA was founded in 1884.

Last night, a group representing Traveller families in Thurles said they will organise a silent demonstration to protest Casey’s comments while the candidate’s event is taking place in the housing estate. 

Casey has been been roundly criticised by all his fellow candidates for several comments he has made about Traveller ethnicity and rather than apologising Casey has defended them.

Speaking first to the Irish Independent’s politics podcast, Casey said that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”.

On last night’s debate on Virgin Media One, Casey stated Ireland was now a “melting pot”, and that one group shouldn’t be chosen as “special” by having their ethnicity officially recognised.

Casey introduced the issue of Traveller ethnicity by referencing the dispute involving members of the Travelling Community in Tipperary.

A number of families are in a dispute with the local authority and say that they agreed to move from their current location to a housing development if it included grazing land for horses.

The council denies this agreement was in place.

Speaking this morning, Casey has responded to further criticism of his remarks by saying he will be politically correct if he becomes the next Irish president.

Speaking to The Neil Prenderville Show on RedFM, Casey revealed that he made his remarks against the advice of his campaign team.

“It was a little bit like the golf ball video,” he said. “I didn’t expect this to take off like it has. Everyone on my team said not to say it.”

Casey also told the show that he was “tired” of political correctness, but once again denied he was racist or inciting hatred.

“I’ll be politically correct when I’m president, because I have to be,” he said.

“I understand the Constitution … when you’re president, you can’t make statements without getting them cleared by the government.”

Moments after the interview, Casey’s comments were criticised in the Dáil by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who said he did not know if wanted to “give more oxygen” to them.

He said Irish politics tends not to resort to the “lowest common denominator politics” where candidates built profiles on “a prejudice that is undoubtedly there, but should not be stoked up”.

“This is a vulnerable ethnic community in Ireland,” he said, adding that those who wanted to be in public office should show “leadership and generosity” in terms of trying to improve and change the narrative around Travellers.

With additional reporting from Christina Finn and Stephen McDermott

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

