Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin

A MAN HAS been charged over two robberies at pharmacies in south Dublin which took place in the last week.

The first robbery occurred on 27 August at a premises on Terenure Road North at 6.10pm. A man threatened staff at knifepoint and demanded cash and medicine. He left the scene on a blue mountain bike.

The second incident was at a pharmacy on Harolds Cross Road on 30 August. A man wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms, carrying a grey/black bag threatened staff at knifepoint and demanded cash and medicine.

Yesterday gardaÃ­ arrested and charged a 43-year-old man in connection with these two robberies.

He appeared before the Central Criminal Court in Parkgate Street this morning.