Emergency services on scene after small aircraft crashes near Belfast International Airport

A SMALL AIRCRAFT has crashed near Belfast International Airport this afternoon.

The aircraft crashed in the vicinity of Nutts Corner, Crumlin, Antrim at around 12.20pm this afternoon.

The PSNI and other emergency services, including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 12.23pm this afternoon following reports that a light aircraft had come down near Nutts Corner on approach to Belfast International Airport,” a statement from NIAS said.

NIAS implemented its major incident protocol in response to this incident.

One rapid response paramedic, three emergency ambulance crews and four officers were dispatched to the incident. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

The NIAS said no patients were taken from the scene. The major incident protocol was stood down at 12.49pm.

Source: Daniel McCrossan via Twitter

Source: Sinead Bradley via Twitter

It has not been confirmed whether any passengers have been injured.

Belfast International Airport has said it is operating as normal following the incident. In contrast to the NIAS, the airport said the aircraft was not approaching for landing.

“The aircraft was not operating into or out of the airport,” the statement from the airport said.