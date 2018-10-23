Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Prime Time debate?

The candidates line up in the RTÉ studios.

TONIGHT’S RTÉ PRIME TIME debate was the last time all six candidates in the 2018 presidential election stood the test of live television together.

Five of them will get a final runout on Virgin Media One tomorrow on The Tonight Show but incumbent Michael D Higgins turned down the invitation from Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates.

Seán Gallagher decided to accept and RSVP’d willingly along with Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman and Liadh Ní Riada.

They may go for each other in Ballymount but, inevitably, they all jostled for position tonight.

But can they put a dent in Higgins’ huge lead? Did any of them manage it?

