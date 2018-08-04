Poll: Are you afraid of another economic collapse?

THE CENTRAL BANK has warned that the Government needs to avoid any policy that will cause the economy to overheat, as it could lead to another boom-bust cycle.

The financial regulator forecasts growth in the economy of 4.7% this year and 4.2% in 2019.

Speaking earlier this week, Mark Cassidy, director of economics and statistics said the strength of the economic growth means the economy risks “hitting full capacity” which gives rise to the risk of “boom-bust cycles”.

He said that this underscores the need to build buffers during the good times to avoid another bust.

