Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Poll: Are you afraid of another economic collapse?

The Central Bank has warned that the strength of the economic growth means the economy risks “hitting full capacity”

By Adam Daly Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 9:30 AM
12 hours ago 6,797 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4159460
File photo: Grafton Street, Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/1000 Words
File photo: Grafton Street, Dublin
File photo: Grafton Street, Dublin
Image: Shutterstock/1000 Words

THE CENTRAL BANK has warned that the Government needs to avoid any policy that will cause the economy to overheat, as it could lead to another boom-bust cycle.

The financial regulator forecasts growth in the economy of 4.7% this year and 4.2% in 2019.

Speaking earlier this week, Mark Cassidy, director of economics and statistics said the strength of the economic growth means the economy risks “hitting full capacity” which gives rise to the risk of “boom-bust cycles”.

He said that this underscores the need to build buffers during the good times to avoid another bust.

So, today we’re asking: Based on the Central Bank’s warning, are you afraid of another economic collapse?


Poll Results:





Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

