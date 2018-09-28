This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you change your waste collection provider?

A report has found that just 15% of people with a choice of waste provider have ever changed who collects their bins.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 28 Sep 2018, 9:49 AM
57 minutes ago 3,753 Views 21 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

A NEW REPORT from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has found that Ireland’s waste collection sector is suffering from a lack of competition.

The commission says that, despite the number of companies operating here, the Irish market has the characteristics of a monopoly and that consumers have little power.

According to the report, just 15% of people who have a choice of waste collection providers have ever switched the company that collects their bins.

So we’re asking: would you change your waste collection provider?


Poll Results:






COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
