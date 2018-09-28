Poll: Would you change your waste collection provider?

A NEW REPORT from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has found that Ireland’s waste collection sector is suffering from a lack of competition.

The commission says that, despite the number of companies operating here, the Irish market has the characteristics of a monopoly and that consumers have little power.

According to the report, just 15% of people who have a choice of waste collection providers have ever switched the company that collects their bins.

So we’re asking: would you change your waste collection provider?

