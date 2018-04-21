Poll: Have you checked to see if you're on the voting register?

THE REFERENDUM ON whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution is just over a month away – which means that people need to make sure they are registered to vote.

Earlier this week, we reported on people who feared they had been removed from the voting register. According to councils, even if you can’t find yourself on there, it’s likely you are still registered.

But have you checked if you are registered at all?

Today we want to know: Have you checked to see if you’re on the voting register?

