Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Poll: Should contraception be made free for all Irish people?

It has emerged that proposals are being drawn up to consider the ‘nature and scope’ of free contraception for Irish citizens.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 8:00 PM
2 hours ago 18,628 Views 96 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/charnsitr
Image: Shutterstock/charnsitr

YESTERDAY, IT EMERGED that proposals are being drawn up to consider the ‘nature and scope’ of free contraception for Irish citizens.

Addressing the Dáil, Minister for Health Simon Harris said work is under way to consider how a free contraception service might work and what the introduction of such a scheme would involve.

The idea behind the scheme can be placed in the context of the forthcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

“If our underlying principle is that abortion should be safe, legal, and rare, then we must do all we can to reduce the number of crisis pregnancies and to support women in every way,” Harris said.

But do you agree with the plan?

We’re asking: Should contraception be made free for all Irish people?


Poll Results:







About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (96)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
