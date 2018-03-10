Poll: Should contraception be made free for all Irish people?

YESTERDAY, IT EMERGED that proposals are being drawn up to consider the ‘nature and scope’ of free contraception for Irish citizens.

Addressing the Dáil, Minister for Health Simon Harris said work is under way to consider how a free contraception service might work and what the introduction of such a scheme would involve.

The idea behind the scheme can be placed in the context of the forthcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution.

“If our underlying principle is that abortion should be safe, legal, and rare, then we must do all we can to reduce the number of crisis pregnancies and to support women in every way,” Harris said.

But do you agree with the plan?

We’re asking: Should contraception be made free for all Irish people?

