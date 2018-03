Jenna and Mark Durrant from England raising a pint outside the Temple Bar pub.

Jenna and Mark Durrant from England raising a pint outside the Temple Bar pub.

TODAY IS GOOD Friday, and while it used to be one of only two days a year when all pubs had to close (the other being Christmas day), for the first time in 90 years, they’re open today.

A 1927 law dictating alcohol could not be sold on the Friday before Easter was overturned this year.

So, today we’re asking you: Did you go to the pub today?