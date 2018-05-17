Poll: Are live debates influencing how you'll vote in the Eighth referendum?

AS WE ENTER the final week before the Eighth Amendment referendum, TV and radio debates between the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ campaigns are becoming more frequent.

Although there are entrenched supporters on both sides, there are still a large proportion of undecided voters (17%, according to this poll) and many of them will be turning to broadcasted debates to help them decide how they’ll vote.

This week’s Claire Byrne Live referendum debate was criticised for its handling of its speakers and audience members. Over the final few days there will be more debates held by RTÉ, TV3 and Newstalk, among others.

So we’re wondering, are live TV and radio debates influencing how you’ll vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum?

