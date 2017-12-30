Poll: Should paternity leave be made compulsory in Ireland?

IRISH FATHERS are currently entitled to two weeks paternity leave – but in France the government has been asked by a group of high-profile campaigners to extend leave for fathers from 11 days to six weeks, and to make the time off work obligatory.

Their petition was supported by more than 50,000 people – and they want to make the leave compulsory in order to stop employers bullying fathers back into work.

Here at home, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has said the government plans to bring in a 52-week period of parental leave – to be divided between the two parents. Paternity leave was introduced in September 2016.

We’re asking: Should paternity leave be made compulsory?

