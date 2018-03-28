Poll: Should a deposit be charged on single use bottles and cans?

THE UK GOVERNMENT has plans to introduce a deposit return scheme on single use drinks containers in an effort to tackle plastic waste.

Under the scheme, consumers would pay an upfront deposit on items such as plastic and glass bottles and aluminium cans, which would be returned to them when they return the empty item.

Similar schemes are already in place in Germany, Sweden and Denmark.

The possibility of introducing a similar scheme was discussed recently in the Dáil, with advocates saying it would help to reduce the amount of plastic waste produced here.

However, consumers may not want to pay the extra charge upfront.

What do you think?

Today we’re asking, Should a deposit be charged on single use bottles and cans?

