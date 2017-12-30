Poll: Would you like to see a Presidential election next year?

MICHAEL D HIGGINS insists he won’t confirm whether he wants a second term in the Áras until September 2018 – just weeks before the likely election date.

Independent senator Gerard Craughwell has said he’ll seek a nomination to force an election in order to ensure Higgins isn’t allowed a free run.

Candidates need the backing of either 20 TDs or senators or four councils to contest the race. Given the makeup of the Dáil it’s likely more candidates will emerge in the coming months.

