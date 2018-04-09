  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Poll: Should cross-examination of victims in rape trials be pre-recorded?

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 9 Apr 2018, 9:03 AM
15 minutes ago 914 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3947726
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

A NEW REPORT looking into how vulnerable witnesses are treated in the legal system has recommended that cross-examination of victims in rape trials should be pre-recorded.

The report is aimed at increasing supports for vulnerable witnesses, such as victims of sexual or domestic violence.

Experts say that this measure will help to minimise the risk of secondary traumatisation of victims by reducing their exposure to the adversarial criminal justice process itself.

Under the practice, the alleged victim would give a pre-recorded interview which would then be played before a jury during the trial.

Similar practices have been introduced in England and Wales recently.

Critics have suggested that the practice may negatively affect people who have been wrongly accused of rape. This has been challenged by experts who say that false accusations make up a very small number of actual cases.

Today’s we’re asking, Should cross-examination of victims in rape trials be pre-recorded?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
