Poll: Should cross-examination of victims in rape trials be pre-recorded?

A NEW REPORT looking into how vulnerable witnesses are treated in the legal system has recommended that cross-examination of victims in rape trials should be pre-recorded.

The report is aimed at increasing supports for vulnerable witnesses, such as victims of sexual or domestic violence.

Experts say that this measure will help to minimise the risk of secondary traumatisation of victims by reducing their exposure to the adversarial criminal justice process itself.

Under the practice, the alleged victim would give a pre-recorded interview which would then be played before a jury during the trial.

Similar practices have been introduced in England and Wales recently.

Critics have suggested that the practice may negatively affect people who have been wrongly accused of rape. This has been challenged by experts who say that false accusations make up a very small number of actual cases.

Today’s we’re asking, Should cross-examination of victims in rape trials be pre-recorded?

