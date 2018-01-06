Poll: Do you have a problem with on-street advertising boards?

A REPORT IN todayâ€™s Irish Times says that Dublin City Council is to clamp down on unlicensed advertising boards on the capitalâ€™s streets.

City manager Owen Keegan told the paper that, while there are restaurants that pay for licensed on-street tables and chairs, there are no licenses for advertising boards.

DCC has previously removed unlicensed boards from Dublinâ€™s streets.

Restaurant groups argue that such boards are effective in attracting both local customers and tourists. Disability groups have also pointed out that the boards can be restrictive for wheelchair users.

But what do you think?

