Poll: Have you ever paid above the odds for a ticket?

OVER 230,000 EMAILS AND electronic documents have been seized and people questioned under oath as part of an ongoing investigation into the ticketing industry.

RTÃ‰ This Week reported yesterday that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has been investigating suspected breaches in consumer law by the ticketing sector.

The investigation has been ongoing since January last year.

It was launched in response to widespread public anger and frustration over the re-sale of thousands of tickets online at prices way above face value, sometimes immediately after tickets went on original sale.

The practice has prompted a lot of concern from politicians and officials.

What about you? Have you ever had to pay way above what you hoped to go to a gig?

Today weâ€™re asking,Â Have you ever paid above the odds for a ticket?

