Poll: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?

SINCE HIS INAUGURATION last year, Donald Trump has seldom left the public eye.

His early morning Twitter posts, his controversial policies and his precarious diplomatic dealings with North Korea have ensured that he is the most watched and analysed politician in the world.

Trump’s approval rating, according to Gallup, stood at 35% at the end of last year. Trump has consistently claimed that his rating hovers around the 45%.

So, this morning we want to know: Do you think Donald Trump is doing a good job as US president?

