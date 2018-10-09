Poll: Do you agree with plans to increase the VAT rate for hotels and restaurants by 50%?

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe is set to announce next year’s budget in the Dáil today.

Spending increases on housing and social welfare will be unveiled alongside an increase in the price of things like petrol and diesel.

One of the more controversial measures being reported is an expected 50% increase on VAT in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The tax was reduced to 9% in 2012 to stimulate the tourism industry, but Donohoe says the reduced rate can no longer be justified because the sector is doing so well.

However, industry figures have suggested that restoring the 13.5% rate will lead to business closures and job losses and will do more harm than good.

But we want to know what you think:


