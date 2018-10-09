This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you agree with plans to increase the VAT rate for hotels and restaurants by 50%?

Industry figures say it could lead to job losses in the sector.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 10:24 AM
39 minutes ago 6,217 Views 25 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Shebeko
Image: Shutterstock/Shebeko

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe is set to announce next year’s budget in the Dáil today.

Spending increases on housing and social welfare will be unveiled alongside an increase in the price of things like petrol and diesel.

One of the more controversial measures being reported is an expected 50% increase on VAT in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The tax was reduced to 9% in 2012 to stimulate the tourism industry, but Donohoe says the reduced rate can no longer be justified because the sector is doing so well.

However, industry figures have suggested that restoring the 13.5% rate will lead to business closures and job losses and will do more harm than good.

But we want to know what you think: Do you agree with plans to raise VAT rate in the hospitality sector by 50%?


Poll Results:






