This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland

The pontiff’s two-day visit has officially begun.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 10:33 AM
3 minutes ago 326 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4200796

pope Pope Francis waves as he boards a plane at Rome's Fiumicino International Airport this morning. Source: Andrew Medichini/AP/Press Association Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS arrived in Ireland.

The pontiff touched down at Dublin Airport just after 10.30am.

You can follow the latest updates in our liveblog.

He will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins before going to Dublin Castle to attend a function with authorities and civil society groups.

Pope Francis will then visit St Mary’s Pro Cathedral before a parade though Dublin city, followed by a visit to homeless services at the Capuchin Day Centre.

He will then attend the Festival of Families event at Croke Park.

The pope will visit Knock Shrine tomorrow morning before saying Mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park at 3pm. His full itinerary can be read here.

Abuse survivors 

The pope is expected to meet survivors of clerical abuse at some stage during his two-day visit. Details of that meeting are not being announced until after it has taken place, the Vatican has said.

Up to 500,000 people are expected to attend the Mass in the Phoenix Park tomorrow.

A large crowd is also expected to attend Stand for Truth, a demonstration in solidarity with Church abuse survivors, which is due to take place at 3pm in Dublin city centre to coincide with the Mass.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest
    56,538  0
    2
    		Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    47,039  29
    3
    		Nuns among 12 arrested in Scotland over abuse allegations
    39,917  0
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how much Tesla made in its first year of sales in Ireland
    2,832  0
    2
    		The Irish family that brought Poundworld here won't be rescuing the UK chain after all
    561  0
    3
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to Europe's top conference for software firms
    188  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,660  5
    2
    		Taylor and Tennyson come face to face with foes ahead of Boston world title triple-header
    19,885  3
    3
    		Munster held scoreless in home defeat to Champions Cup opponents Exeter
    17,796  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Khloé Kardashian went off on one after being accused of 'embedding materialism' in True... it's The Dredge
    6,586  0
    2
    		Laura from Love Island struggled with some baby Guinesses in a Dublin bar last night
    5,317  0
    3
    		Dawn O'Porter revealed Chris O'Dowd accidentally proposed to her in front of a slaughterhouse
    4,802  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Varadkar urges Pope to provide full disclosure on child abuse by priests
    Varadkar urges Pope to provide full disclosure on child abuse by priests
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    GARDAí
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaÃ­ seize over â¬670,000 worth of drugs
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    74% of people say gardaí in their area can be relied upon to be there when they need them
    DUBLIN
    'I felt everything and I just knew myself it was gone - it's just a pity it happened at this point'
    'I felt everything and I just knew myself it was gone - it's just a pity it happened at this point'
    Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns
    Laura from Love Island struggled with some baby Guinesses in a Dublin bar last night
    DONALD TRUMP
    Donald Trump acknowledges North Korea is not making progress on denuclearisation
    Donald Trump acknowledges North Korea is not making progress on denuclearisation
    Trump mocks US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in another burst of tweets
    Trump declares state of emergency as Hawaii braces for hurricane

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie