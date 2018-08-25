Pope Francis waves as he boards a plane at Rome's Fiumicino International Airport this morning. Source: Andrew Medichini/AP/Press Association Images

POPE FRANCIS HAS arrived in Ireland.

The pontiff touched down at Dublin Airport just after 10.30am.

You can follow the latest updates in our liveblog.

He will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins before going to Dublin Castle to attend a function with authorities and civil society groups.

Pope Francis will then visit St Mary’s Pro Cathedral before a parade though Dublin city, followed by a visit to homeless services at the Capuchin Day Centre.

He will then attend the Festival of Families event at Croke Park.

The pope will visit Knock Shrine tomorrow morning before saying Mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park at 3pm. His full itinerary can be read here.

Abuse survivors

The pope is expected to meet survivors of clerical abuse at some stage during his two-day visit. Details of that meeting are not being announced until after it has taken place, the Vatican has said.

Up to 500,000 people are expected to attend the Mass in the Phoenix Park tomorrow.

A large crowd is also expected to attend Stand for Truth, a demonstration in solidarity with Church abuse survivors, which is due to take place at 3pm in Dublin city centre to coincide with the Mass.