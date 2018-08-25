So here we are. Pope Francis arrived in Dublin this morning as he begins his two-day visit to Ireland, the first from a serving pope since John Paul II in 1979.

He comes to a very changed Ireland than the one Pope John Paul II visited almost 40 years ago, but hundreds of thousands of people are still expected to turn out to see the pontiff this time around.

We have roving reporters – the tireless duo of Nicky Ryan and Daragh Brophy – out and about following all things pope-related today so they will be providing regular updates.

Dublin is also set to largely shut down today, particularly for the pope’s parade through Dublin city centre, so we’ll keep you up to date on all the travel and transport essentials too.

Want to get involved? Send your thoughts to sean@thejournal.ie or @seanmjourno on Twitter.