The Áras, Dublin Castle and Croke Park are all on the pope’s itinerary as he arrives in Ireland.
So here we are. Pope Francis arrived in Dublin this morning as he begins his two-day visit to Ireland, the first from a serving pope since John Paul II in 1979.
He comes to a very changed Ireland than the one Pope John Paul II visited almost 40 years ago, but hundreds of thousands of people are still expected to turn out to see the pontiff this time around.
We have roving reporters out and about following all things pope-related today so they will be providing regular updates.
Dublin is also set to largely shut down today, particularly for the pope’s parade through Dublin city centre, so we’ll keep you up to date on all the travel and transport essentials too.
The plane has now come to a stop, and the pope will disembark shortly.
And here’s a video of the plane touching down.
A number of journalists were onboard the pope’s flight to Ireland, and he greeted them prior to landing.
The plane has just touched down in Dublin, as the assembled throng of people waits to greet Pope Francis.
When he flies to Knock tomorrow, and back to Rome tomorrow evening, Pope Francis will be travelling with Aer Lingus.
Onboard, he will dine on a “traditional Irish menu”, the airline said.
Pope Francis is expected to arrive at Dublin Airport any minute now, and there’s a huge convoy waiting for him.
An Garda Síochána has been providing a number of updates throughout the morning on its Twitter account.
Here was the scene at its control room at Dublin Castle earlier:
Aside from that, we know that parts of Dublin are effectively shut off today. There are numerous traffic diversions and road closures.
We have a bumper guide for what you need to know here, and here’s a visual guide for the roads in and around the city that’ll be closed to traffic.
Elsewhere in Dublin this morning, blue ribbons have been tied to the railings of the city’s Ha’penny Bridge in support of abuse victims.
There were a number of campaigners at the bridge this morning, and there are further demonstrations planned over the course of the weekend.
The director of the Vatican press office, Greg Burke, took this snap of the pope after boarding the plane in Rome earlier this morning.
As for his arrival time, the site Flightradar estimates that the plane will touch down in Dublin at 10.18am.
The aforementioned Nicky Ryan is at Dublin Airport, where the red carpet was literally being hoovered ahead Pope Francis’ arrival.
Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will greet the pontiff on his arrival. His youngest daughter Annalise will also present the Pope with a bouquet of flowers when he arrives.
The pope is due to arrive at Dublin Airport at 10.30am and he has a packed itinerary.
He’ll be visiting Áras an Uachtaran, Dublin Castle and Croke Park, with a trip to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral and the Capuchin Day Centre also on the schedule.
Not included on this list below is the Dublin city centre parade which takes place just after 4pm.
