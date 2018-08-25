This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liveblog

5,912 Views 10 Comments
So here we are. Pope Francis arrived in Dublin this morning as he begins his two-day visit to Ireland, the first from a serving pope since John Paul II in 1979.

He comes to a very changed Ireland than the one Pope John Paul II visited almost 40 years ago, but hundreds of thousands of people are still expected to turn out to see the pontiff this time around.

We have roving reporters – the tireless duo of Nicky Ryan and Daragh Brophy – out and about following all things pope-related today so they will be providing regular updates.

Dublin is also set to largely shut down today, particularly for the pope’s parade through Dublin city centre, so we’ll keep you up to date on all the travel and transport essentials too.

Want to get involved? Send your thoughts to sean@thejournal.ie or @seanmjourno on Twitter.

The plane has now come to a stop, and the pope will disembark shortly.

We’ve a video over on Facebook following it as it happens.

Posted by on Saturday, 25 August 2018

Elsewhere in Dublin this morning, blue ribbons have been tied to the railings of the city’s Ha’penny Bridge in support of abuse victims.

There were a number of campaigners at the bridge this morning, and there are further demonstrations planned over the course of the weekend.

The aforementioned Nicky Ryan is at Dublin Airport, where the red carpet was literally being hoovered ahead Pope Francis’ arrival.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will greet the pontiff on his arrival. His youngest daughter Annalise will also present the Pope with a bouquet of flowers when he arrives.

The pope is due to arrive at Dublin Airport at 10.30am and he has a packed itinerary.

He’ll be visiting Áras an Uachtaran, Dublin Castle and Croke Park, with a trip to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral and the Capuchin Day Centre also on the schedule.

Not included on this list below is the Dublin city centre parade which takes place just after 4pm.

pope itinerary 1

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

