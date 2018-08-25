This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings

Pope Francis is expected to meet survivors of clerical abuse this weekend.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,018 Views 7 Comments
IMAGES OF PEOPLE who spoke out about abuse within the Catholic Church in Ireland have been projected onto buildings in Dublin city.

Images of Mary Raftery, Marie Collins, Christine Buckley, Colm O’Gorman and Andrew Madden have been projected onto buildings including the GPO, St Mary’s Pro Cathedral, the Department of Education and Skills and the building that until recently housed the Department of Justice.

The images were projected onto the buildings ahead of Stand for Truth, a demonstration in solidarity with Church abuse survivors, which is due to take place at 3pm in Dublin city centre tomorrow to coincide with Pope Francis’ Mass in the Phoenix Park.

Stand4Truth Christine Buckley Source: Geo Pop

Stand4Truth Marie Raftery Mary Raftery Source: Geo Pop

Stand4Truth Marie Collins Marie Collins Source: Geo Pop

Stand4Truth Colm O'Gorman Colm O'Gorman Source: Geo Pop

Stand4Truth Andrew Madden Andrew Madden Source: Geo Pop

Stand4Truth ProCathedral The GPO Source: Geo Pop

The event is being organised by Colm O’Gorman, Director of Amnesty International Ireland and clerical abuse survivor.

In a statement, Stand for Truth said the illuminations are “a celebration of the many pioneering activists who were the first to speak out about abuse and shame, at a time when it was not safe to do so, and who brought to light, for the first time, the horrors inflicted by the Catholic Church on so many people in Ireland”.

“The illuminations also celebrate journalists who work to expose abuse. These everyday heroes, seeing what was happening exposed the truth of the harm done to people in their communities.”

Pope Francis is expected to meet survivors of clerical abuse at some stage during his two-day visit. Details of that meeting are not being announced until after it has taken place, the Vatican has said.

