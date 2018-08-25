This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste

Large crowds turned out for the parade, including groups of protesters.

By Daragh Brophy & Nicky Ryan Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 5:33 PM
39 minutes ago 11,483 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4201292
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CONSENSUS FROM O’Connell Bridge and elsewhere in the city was that the pope passed by rather quicker than anybody had been expecting.

“That was a bit too fast, wasn’t it? You wouldn’t even have time to have a selfie,” one man, who insisted he had no particular interest in the pope but happened to be in town anyway, said.

Sitting close to him on the wall of O’Connell Bridge, a couple who had travelled from the North for the weekend’s events agreed he had gone by faster than expected.

Behind us, another member of the crowd observed: “Well … that’s it then.”

Cheers

There were loud cheers along the route as the pontiff’s custom vehicle made its way from the Pro Cathedral via the top of O’Connell Street and up towards Dame Street, as he travelled to an engagement at the Capuchin Day Centre.

In fact, there were even cheers for two bicycle-mounted gardaí who cycled the route about ten minutes before the pope, as the excited crowd lined the rows of steel railings.

Many waved Vatican flags, which were being sold at makeshift stalls and by vendors making their way through the crowds.

Groups of protesters, calling for justice for survivors of clerical abuse, dotted the route along the way. One man carrying a sign saying “arrest the pope” was greeted and congratulated by two passers-by as he stopped to speak to TheJournal.ie.

Elsewhere along the route, people stopped and took pictures of a wax figure of Pope Francis mounted outside a window of the Wax Museum Plus, which overlooks O’Connell Bridge.

Early start 

From at least 9am this morning, tourists who had made the trip to Ireland for the papal visit gathered to secure a place along the route.

By lunchtime, groups had begun to line the barriers at the best spots along O’Connell Bridge, College Green and other areas.

Hours before the parade, many stood at Dublin Castle to catch a glimpse of the pope as he passed by at around midday – and were delighted when they did.

Giuliano Badista, who lives in Dublin city centre and attended the parade with his family, was overwhelmed at having seen Pope Francis.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

“There’s no way to express how happy we are,” he said.

I have been waiting for the moment since 2016.

Badista said he hoped the message to Catholics from the pope’s visit is one that will reinvigorate young people and get them back involved in the Catholic Church:

The Church is dying here in Ireland.
He is going to bring a message of hope and make Ireland a Catholic country again.

Gerard Cunningham travelled over from the United Kingdom for the papal visit.

Looking ahead to the Mass in the Phoenix Park tomorrow, he said it would be a unique event:

It will be a momentous occasion and the actual sense you will get of the universality of the [Catholic] Church with people from all over the world… it makes you feel proud to be part of it.

Dublin City councillor Mannix Flynn, who is a survivor of abuse in an industrial school, was holding a small protest where crowds had gathered to see the pope arrive at Dublin Castle.

He called for priests, and those involved in the cover-up of abuse, to be held to account.

“The days of that dogma, the days of that fear of the Church, the fear of the horrendous consequences if you challenge these people, are gone.

We’re not here to disrespect people. Most of my family are Catholics, they go to Mass, but we are in great distress, my community is in great distress, and my country is in great distress.
The pope is welcome here – but he must be held to account.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Earlier today the pope paid a courtesy visit to the Áras. He delivered an address to politicians, clergy and other invited guests inside Dublin Castle, where he told the audience he acknowledged the abuse suffered by people at the hands of the Catholic Church in Ireland, which he described as a “grave scandal”.

Speaking afterwards, leading campaigner and abuse survivor Colm O’Gorman said the pope’s failure to apologise to victims was a shameful deflection of responsibility.

Later in the afternoon hundreds of locals and tourists made their way to the Pro-Cathedral on Marlborough Street, close to O’Connell Street. The pope visited the church to greet married and soon-to-be married couples before beginning his parade.

Tonight, the pope will address the Festival of Families event at Croke Park. The concert is being held as part of the Catholic Church’s World Meeting of Families, which has been taking place at the RDS in Dublin in recent days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy & Nicky Ryan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		LIVE: Pope Francis to address Croke Park crowds as he closes day one of Irish visit
    56,709  80
    2
    		Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    53,328  38
    3
    		Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    54,570  135
    Fora
    1
    		Tesco has been accused of 'corporate bullying' for disciplining 80 striking staff
    322  0
    2
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    132  0
    3
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		Taylor and Tennyson come face to face with foes ahead of Boston world title triple-header
    22,726  3
    2
    		Munster held scoreless in home defeat to Champions Cup opponents Exeter
    22,166  13
    3
    		Comerford bags second bronze in Berlin bringing Ireland's medal count to eight
    16,931  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sky News thinks Pope Francis is currently in England, and Twitter is fairly baffled
    5,531  2
    2
    		Ariana Grande tore into a sports website that said Pete Davidson has 'butthole eyes'
    5,038  0
    3
    		Rodrigo Alves has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house and won't be returning
    4,409  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    DUBLIN
    'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    ARREST
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie