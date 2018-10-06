This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 6 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Contractor was asked to install papal road markings in Dublin for free over concerns about cost

The markings were located at the Capuchin Day Centre and read: “Welcome Pope Francis” and “Fáilte a Phapa Prionsias”.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 6:00 AM
36 minutes ago 1,357 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4270293
Pope Francis on board the Popemobile as he passed Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews
Pope Francis on board the Popemobile as he passed Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin
Pope Francis on board the Popemobile as he passed Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

A CONTRACTOR WHO installed temporary road markings for the papal visit was asked to carry out the work for free over concerns about a public backlash on spending.

Records released to TheJournal.ie under the Freedom of Information Act reveal how Dublin City Council’s traffic division expressed concerns over the use of money from the local authority’s road budget for the markings.

The markings, located outside the Capuchin Day Centre on Church Street, where the pope paid a visit on the first day of his stay in Ireland, read: “Welcome Pope Francis” and “Fáilte a Phapa Prionsias”.

The installation and removal of the markings did not require the closure of Church Street, and were approved by the council’s chief executive Owen Keegan.

However, correspondence between council officials shows how it was decided not to use any of the local authority’s money to pay for the work.

“It is intended to install this welcome note, early next week, providing, there are no concerns from all recipients,” a member of the council’s traffic department wrote.

“Also, least [sic] we be accused of drawing down on the road lining budget; I have asked our contractor to install and remove the welcome note, free of charge.”

Complaints

The road markings were removed in the days after Pope Francis’ visit, during which a lane of traffic was closed to facilitate the work.

Meanwhile, more records released by the local authority revealed that the council received just seven complaints over road closures to facilitate the two-day visit.

One person living near the Phoenix Park complained that there was no communication with them from the OPW about the closures.

Another person said they were “unprecedented”, “unwarranted”, and made people “prisoners in their own homes”.

A complaint from a city centre business owner said that the closure of the area near College Green would “severely impact” on their trade, while a car park operator wrote to the council to say there had been no consultation with them regarding the restrictions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two people injured after crush at popular Maynooth nightclub
    60,968  27
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Brett Kavanaugh should be made a US Supreme Court justice?
    48,597  185
    3
    		Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    0  36
    Fora
    1
    		Odeon has pumped millions into its loss-making Irish wing as it plots new cinemas
    0  0
    2
    		'People will walk into your business to try to do you out of money - that's happened to me'
    0  0
    3
    		Dark kitchens and Danny DeVito algorithms: How Deliveroo plans to corner food deliveries
    0  0
    The42
    1
    		All the info you need to watch Conor McGregor's fight this weekend
    31,019  55
    2
    		‘You’re going to need to call these line-outs because I can’t remember any of them’
    25,972  11
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    20,210  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is there a bigger story behind Bake Off Rahul's "fake modesty"?
    0  2
    2
    		Criticism of Amy Schumer's reaction to her arrest is deliberately short-sighted
    0  1
    3
    		Which Dublin Donut Shop Are You?
    0  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Former professional footballer jailed for using cloned payment cards to buy runners and toiletries
    Former professional footballer jailed for using cloned payment cards to buy runners and toiletries
    Youth who robbed delivery man in 'extremely vicious' assault gets four-year suspended sentence
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    GARDAí
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    DUBLIN
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    UK
    A new study has found that adults who were breastfed as babies earn more than those who were not
    A new study has found that adults who were breastfed as babies earn more than those who were not
    Donald Tusk says UK comparing the EU to the Soviet Union was 'insulting'
    Man who acted as lookout while gang sprayed acid on shopkeeper's face in UK jailed for ten years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie