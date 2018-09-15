This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 September, 2018
Pope Francis travels to Sicily to honour a priest shot dead by the Mafia

The trip comes at a difficult time for the pontiff.

By Associated Press Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 2:00 PM
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Palermo.
Image: Alessandra Tarantino
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Palermo.
Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Palermo.
Image: Alessandra Tarantino

POPE FRANCIS APPEALED to Mafiosi to renounce their quests for power and money as he visited Sicily to honour a priest slain by mob henchmen for trying to protect youths from the evil clutches of organised crime.

The daylong trip by Francis in the Mediterranean island where the Cosa Nostra is rooted marked the 25th anniversary of the assassination in a Palermo slum of the Rev. Giuseppe “Pino” Puglisi, who was declared a martyr by the Vatican and beatified in 2013, the last formal step before possible sainthood.

Francis was paying tribute to the priest who worked to keep unemployed Palermo youths in a poor neighborhood from turning to local Mafia bosses for jobs like pushing drugs.

The papal pilgrimage came in counterpoint to revelations, battering the highest levels of the church and testing the faith of rank-and-file Catholics worldwide, that many priests and bishops sexually abused children or connived to protect the abusers in various nations.

Tens of thousands of people cheered Francis at an open air Mass in late morning at an esplanade along the port city’s waterfront.

“Let’s renew the church,” read a large banner held by young people in the crowd as Francis was driven by in his white popemobile.

Pressure is building on Francis to say what he knew about the sexual misconduct of US prelate Theodore McCarrick, who recently was stripped of his cardinal’s rank by the pope.

In a city where local bosses exert their sway, often just by walking through the neighborhood, and many business owners systematically pay Cosa Nostra “protection” money to stay open, Francis drew applause as he told the crowd:

If the Mafioso litany is, ‘you don’t know who I am,’ the Christian one is ‘I need you.’ If the Mafia threat is ‘you will pay me,’ the Christian prayer is ‘Lord, help me to love.’

“Thus I say to the Mafiosi: change, brothers and sisters. Quit thinking about yourselves and your money,” Francis continued in his homily.

Italy Pope Mafia A banner reading, 'Let's renew the church'. Source: Alessandra Tarantino/PA Images

“You know, a funeral shroud doesn’t have pockets. You can’t take it with you,” Francis said of organised crime’s ill-gained wealth from drug and arms trafficking, extortion and betting and prostitution rackets.

You give life to others, not take it away. You can’t believe in God and hate your brother, take away life with hatred.

On his 56th birthday, Puglisi was fatally shot in the neck on the doorstep of his home by a gunman that courts later ruled was carrying out orders by Mafia bosses irritated by the priest’s efforts to encourage young people to turn their backs on the mob.

Puglisi was gunned down a few months after Pope John Paul II, during a pilgrimage to Sicily, angrily demanded that mobsters convert their hearts or face the wrath of God at the end of their lives. At that time, the island was still shocked by the 1992 bombing assassinations, by Cosa Nostra, of Italy’s top anti-Mafia magistrates.

The gunman later turned state’s evidence, testifying that Puglisi turned to him with a smile and said he was expecting to be killed.

Associated Press

