This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Catholic LGBT group denied spot at World Meeting decides against protesting Pope's visit

We Are Church Ireland says most of its members are indifferent to the visit.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,227 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4179149
Pope Francis arrives in Ireland on 25 August.
Image: Shutterstock
Pope Francis arrives in Ireland on 25 August.
Pope Francis arrives in Ireland on 25 August.
Image: Shutterstock

AN LGBT-ADVOCATING Catholic group that was unable to get an exhibition stand at the World Meeting of Families has decided against protesting the Pope’s visit.

We Are Church Ireland wanted to be part of the pastoral congress in Dublin’s RDS held as part of the WMOF but an application for a stand was not accepted by organisers.

The group applied for a spot back in February and even paid a deposit but when they did not receive a reply they withdrew their deposit last month.

The group said it felt discriminated against as part of the process but spokesperson Brendan Butler said it would not be protesting the Pope’s visit.

“It was a sort of dilemma for us, but we said we’d accept the visit. Here was an opportunity of being inside the RDS and getting all our ideas across, so we didn’t pursue anything outside of that. Some of our members are going to the Mass, more are not, most just feel very indifferent to it at this point,” he said.

As well as its work in advocating for the inclusion of LGBT families in the church, We Are Church Ireland also campaigns for the greater participation of women in the church, including in the priesthood.

Butler says he feels the WMOF was an opportunity to share these values to other Catholics.

It would have been a cross-section of Catholics from around the world, so it would have been an excellent experience to be with them and get our ideas across to them. We want an inclusive church, we want LGBT people fully recognised as legitimate families and to be fully represented at the particular event, so we would have been highlighting that as well.

“We feel that we should stay within the organisation and reform it from within, because we have a right to do that. It’s like any organisation, you can either walk away from it or if you feel it’s valuable most people stay in,” he added.

‘Approved organtions’

We Are Church Ireland says its exclusion from the pastoral congress was made even more stark when it was anonymously passed correspondence sent from the WMOF to other organsations, offering the stands in the RDS free of charge.

Asked about the status of We Are Church Ireland’s application, the WMOF suggested to TheJournal.ie that the group did not meet the criteria for inclusion

“We Are Church are one of a number of organisations who are on a holding list in respect of exhibition space at the WMOF 2018 Pastoral Congress. Many of these groups are on hold because they do not meet our stated criteria which was provided to them at the time of their application,” a spokesperson for the WMOF said.

Related Read

17.06.18 Explainer: What does the Catholic Church's teaching on homosexuality actually say?

Among the listed criteria provided were that applicants were from “church approved organisations” that were involved in a list of specific work.

Examples of this work included; promoting vocations in the priesthood, promoting Catholic social teaching and supporting family and marriage.

Asked about this criteria, Butler said that while We Are Church Ireland are not a “church approved” group, they engage in much of the work listed by the WMOF.

“We should fit into that, we haven’t applied for formal approval, obviously there are some groups around like Legion of Mary, St. Vincent’s de Paul, they’re officially approved. But we feel we’re part of the church, we are a group, and why can’t we be accepted? Especially now with Pope Francis and a new emphasis in the church.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Family which spent night in garda station offered 'evening only' accommodation
46,473  17
2
House of Fraser says it won't accept existing gift vouchers in Dundrum store
45,629  45
3
Aretha Franklin 'gravely ill', says US reporter and family friend
39,661  19
Fora
1
Waterford Airport needs a 'minimum' €12m to build a bigger runway to secure its future
440  0
2
'A bitter pill for shareholders': The troubled firm behind Cuisine de France wants to raise €800m
314  0
3
Poll: Do you check work emails while on holiday?
133  0
The42
1
'I left my friends’ Whatsapp group the week before the 2013 final thinking, 'I can’t have any distractions''
37,085  11
2
Former women's boxing champion claims she used PEDs for about 20 of her professional fights
31,051  16
3
'It was totally his decision, I didn't need to convince Joey to join Munster'
23,066  25
DailyEdge
1
Chloe Moretz had a dig at Brooklyn Beckham and his rumoured new gf's PDA... it's The Dredge
7,166  1
2
Penneys' new eyeshadow palette is being hailed as a serious Huda Beauty dupe
6,096  0
3
The cast of Back to the Future reunited for a photo and Doc Brown might actually be a time traveler
5,264  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
NORTHERN IRELAND
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
1 in 3 victims of Troubles violence have attempted to take their own lives
'Full of honesty, candour and wisdom': Tributes after death of Queen's University chancellor Tom Moran
'I want the organisation to be friendly, respectful': Mary Lou McDonald on the continuing SF bullying claims
HSE
Man was secretly recorded threatening and verbally abusing his mother, court told
Man was secretly recorded threatening and verbally abusing his mother, court told
Injuries or near-injuries of patients at Irish hospitals jumped last year
'Broken' wards of courts system 'depriving people of their liberty'
GARDAí
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
Death of woman in Drogheda not being treated as suspicious, say gardaí

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie