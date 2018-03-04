Thousands of homes still without water and power

AS THE SNOW continues to melt across the country, it emerged that around 6,000 homes are without power.

Most of these are in the Wexford area and ESB crews have been working through the night to return service to the homes.

There are still a number of homes without power in south Dublin also.

Apologies to our customers without power. Our crews are continuing to work this morning to repair damage from #stormemma and restore power to the remaining homes, farms and businesses.

Meanwhile, Irish Water is working to restore supplies and lift restrictions. They are urging people to conserve water everywhere. Irish Water said that fewer than 10,000 users are currently without water and that the utility is working to restore service as soon as possible.

However, Irish Water has been forced to impose restrictions on water usage in some areas due to leaks and people hoarding fresh water.

The OPW continues to closely monitor sea level forecasts and river levels nationally. Its high tide advisory notice remains in place until Monday due to the period of very high astronomical tides and local authorities are continuing to monitor sea level conditions in their respective coastal areas over this period, especially on the east and south coasts.

At the peak of the storm, there were 117,000 premises without electricity. ESB Networks operations staff and its control centre restored supply to 113,000 customers since then.