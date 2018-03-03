  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Change to PRSI arrangements could leave women in danger of abusive partners

Up to last year, if a patient qualified under their spouse or partner’s benefit, they simply had to sign a form at the clinic.

By Christina Finn Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 8,235 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3849758
Image: Shutterstock/zlikovec
Image: Shutterstock/zlikovec

CONCERNS HAVE BEEN raised about a change to PRSI arrangements which domestic violence charities say could leave women at the mercy of abusive partners.

The Treatment Benefit Scheme provides dental and optical benefits, such as free teeth cleans and eye exams, to people who have the required number of PRSI contributions.

Individuals may be independently qualified with their own contributions, or they may qualify based on the payments of their spouse or partner.

Up to last year, if a patient qualified under their spouse or partner’s benefit, they simply had to sign a form at the clinic to avail of treatment.

However, the scheme was changed at the end of 2017, and a new form was introduced which requires a dependent spouse or partner to have their partner sign a form before treatment can be given for free.

Victims of domestic abuse

One concerned dentist told TheJournal.ie that he is worried about the potential difficulty the changes might cause for victims of domestic abuse.

“Their partner must consent to their treatment which seems incredible considering the history of treatment of women in particular in Ireland,” he said, adding:

“You can see the obvious difficulty this may cause for some people in abusive situations. We have noticed that when we tell some women this, they simply say they would prefer to pay privately or don’t return.”

As a result, some dentists have told the Department of Social Protection that they will not distribute the forms, but these practitioners said the department has informed them the changes are due to “data protection issues”.

Margaret Martin, director of Women’s Aid said her organisation has raised its objections about the PRSI system change with officials.

“Any situation that potentially leaves women at the mercy of abusive partners is unacceptable. We know that key features of domestic violence is coercive control, manipulation and financial abuse and it is easy to see that where a woman has to obtain a signature from an abusive partner for treatment she might left vulnerable to abuse,” she said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and feed back any difficulties experienced by women using our confidential support services.”

Department ‘does not want to cause distress’

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the Department of Social Protection said it “does not wish to cause distress or anxiety to customers”.

Detailing the changes brought in at the end of last year, where a person is applying for the Treatment Benefit based on their spouse’s PRSI record, the department spokesperson said the form now has to be signed by the partner.

The department states that “data protection compliance (including the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation legislation) now seeks the written consent of both parties to their data being used to make necessary enquiries to check entitlement for the applicant to the benefit”.

“The spouse/partner is not asked to consent to the dependent spouse getting the treatment, but is asked to consent to the use of their PPS Number by the department so that their PRSI record can be checked to potentially qualify their spouse/partner,” they added.

The department told TheJournal.ie that where a dependent spouse or partner indicates
to the department that they do not wish to ask their spouse/partner to sign the form, the
department will arrange to contact them instead, as necessary, in order to determine eligibility to the scheme.

The spokesperson added:

The department does not wish to cause distress or anxiety to customers in situations such as that outlined in your query and will ensure in all such cases that the relevant enquiries are made on the customer’s behalf.

This is not the first time changes has raised problems in this area.

Last year, advocacy groups protested against a system which meant women had to contact abuse ex-partners in order to collect evidence to show they were entitled to lone parent’s allowance.

In November, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty announced reforms following media and Dáil attention.

Since the expansion of the Treatment Benefit Scheme in last year’s Budget, 330,000 claims have been processed and paid in the three months from November 2017 to January 2018.

Your PRSI will now let you get a free scale and polish>

Minister says it’s ‘absolutely deadly’ that more people have availed of free dental and eye exams>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí arrest nine people in Tallaght area of Dublin after looting of supermarket and car thefts
296,929  274
2
Status red warning for five Leinster counties extended until 9am
132,859  79
3
PHOTOS: Stunning shots of snow around the country
128,349  50
Fora
1
A Spanish takeaway giant has splashed out €10.7m for a big slice of Apache Pizza
1,741  0
2
'I was getting work calls the week after giving birth to my son - I just couldn't take maternity leave'
343  0
3
'It would be a cop-out': Businesses reject calls for forced closures during red alerts
74  0
The42
1
'I dedicated a lot of my life to the club for the last four years so I was shocked, but things change in football'
33,256  11
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,920  8
3
€105 million Barcelona star defends refusing to train to earn move
20,919  6
DailyEdge.ie
1
There were absolute scenes in shops across Ireland today as people queued for supplies
16,394  0
2
15 of the most creative snowmen built around Ireland this week
11,415  3
3
A family in Naas have brilliantly recreated a photo they took with a snowman 21 years ago
10,364  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'What used to be low-rent areas will stay high now': How Airbnb is 'worsening crisis' in some Dublin areas
'What used to be low-rent areas will stay high now': How Airbnb is 'worsening crisis' in some Dublin areas
Gardaí arrest nine people in Tallaght area of Dublin after looting of supermarket and car thefts
Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday
TRANSPORT
What's running in the morning: Dublin flights cancelled, no trains and no Luas service for now
What's running in the morning: Dublin flights cancelled, no trains and no Luas service for now
Forecast, transport and closures: Here's what you need to know today
All trains and Dublin Buses off until Saturday, some Bus Éireann services may return tomorrow
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
'Itâs not just your own life youâre risking': People told to not drive unless journey is essential
'It’s not just your own life you’re risking': People told to not drive unless journey is essential
Roof collapse, car fires and trees down - busy night for rescue crews despite weather conditions
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
WEATHER
34,000 premises without power due to Storm Emma
34,000 premises without power due to Storm Emma
Status red warning for five Leinster counties extended until 9am
Farmers struggling with dairy supplies as Storm Emma freezes pipes across the country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie