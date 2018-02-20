  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

You're going to need a PSC to get any kind of driving licence or learner permit from April

Driving licence applications will become the latest state process to be added to the Public Services Card’s remit in just under seven weeks.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 10:31 AM
3 hours ago 28,275 Views 143 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3861387

psc The Public Services Card

IRISH PEOPLE SEEKING to apply for a driving licence or learner permit will soon need to hold a Public Services Card (PSC) in order to process their application.

The website of the Road Safety Authority is now sporting, as of yesterday, a disclaimer saying that the controversial PSC will be the only acceptable form of identification when it comes to applying for a new licence or renewal from 9 April this year – just under seven weeks’ time.

Applications for the driver theory test had required a PSC of citizens since last June.

The PSC has come in for sustained criticism from experts in data protection and privacy since its expansion was first announced (the card was first introduced for welfare services like jobseekers’ payments in 2012) in May 2017, both due to the dubious legislative basis for the expansion itself and the extent to which the card complies with the forthcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

While the need to hold a card in order to apply for a licence proper had long been expected (the move is included as part of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s expansion plans for the card, with a deadline of March 2018), the disclaimer on the RSA site is the first indication that the feature’s rollout is imminent.

“From Monday 9 April 2018 you will need a Public Services Card to apply for a driving licence or learner permit,” it reads.

6 An Irish driving licence

This change will simplify and increase the security of the application process, help combat fraud and keep unlicensed drivers off our roads.

“The Public Services Card will now be the only form of identity accepted at National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) centres when applying for the first time or renewing your driving licence or learner permit. It will be used to verify your name, PPS number, address and identity.”

Problematic

The RSA’s usage of the phrase “only form of identity” is problematic to some extent (it uses the same phraseology when describing the driver theory test application process) given that the PSC is not supposed to be an identity card, despite accusations that the it represents an attempt to introduce a national ID card by stealth.

Driving licences are just the latest service to be added to the PSC’s remit, which already includes theory tests, first time passport applications, and all welfare services provided by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

The driving test proper, however, is not affected.

4 Source: RSA.ie

While the physical need for a PSC will apply to all applications made to NDLS centres, the RSA has confirmed that it will launch an online service (for renewals only at first) on 30 April.

An advertising campaign, including radio spots, will also follow.

That renewal service will require a verified MyGovID account (MyGovID is the online partner system for the PSC).

“The main thing we want is that people are aware of the 9 April deadline so they have time to get their PSC if they need it,” a RSA spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

Related Reads

18.02.18 The government wants to exempt itself from the EU's new hardcore data protection rules - but why?
08.02.18 'We are trying to sound the alarm' - committee hears Public Services Card is a legal ticking time bomb
21.01.18 "It is the worst form of humiliation" - Woman denied Public Services Card due to adopted status

The same spokesperson stressed that fraud reduction is a key component to the use of the PSC for such licence applications.

“Because the PSC has a greater degree of identity validation, it means there’s a higher standard of fraud prevention,” they said.

‘Enforcement dimension’

There’s an enforcement dimension to a driving licence, an anti-fraud dimension. A number of prosecutions happened last year because people were using false identities to acquire driving licences.

The spokesperson suggested that drivers will carry out such fraud in order “to avoid penalty points for dangerous driving, for example”.

The move to expand the PSC to driving licence applications comes amid heightened criticism of the card itself ahead of the go-live date for GDPR on 25 May.

Earlier this month, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties called for the card to be discontinued in its current guise as there is no clear legal basis for it.

Another problem that has been widely discussed is that, in requiring a PSC to obtain a passport or driver’s licence, the state is giving precedence to its own, in-house SAFE2 form of identity verification over internationally-recognised documents that allow safe passage between countries.

The seeming contradiction of needing a passport to get a PSC but then needing that PSC to renew your passport has also been a bone of contention for consumers.

Over three million PSCs had been distributed to the Irish public as at end 2017, with the project costing in the region of €60 million.

Read: The government wants to exempt itself from the EU’s new hardcore data protection rules – but why?

Read: Woman has request to see changes made to her own data refused as database ‘is blanked every two weeks’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (143)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A British paedophile who blackmailed someone into raping a toddler has been jailed for 32 years
51,455  32
2
Power restored after outages affect thousands in Dublin city centre
48,916  32
3
Three billboards erected outside small Galway village in honour of Martin McDonagh
47,248  46
Fora
1
A major Dublin-based insurance firm has been banned from issuing new policies
863  0
2
Poll: Should cars be banned from central Dublin at peak times?
553  0
3
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
471  0
The42
1
Controversial sacking of manager by email leads to Kerry county board resignations
38,889  13
2
Simon Zebo doesn't expect Ireland call in Paris
22,136  45
3
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
20,376  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Twitter is bloody raging with Jennifer Lawrence for insulting a British 'national treasure'
16,927  5
2
Allison Janney stuck up for Kate Middleton when Twitter went for her BAFTA dress yesterday
7,627  1
3
Saoirse Ronan's makeup artist ditched the contouring to give her a Glossier glow at the BAFTAs
7,448  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
Woman who pleaded guilty to having a gun at Connolly train station walks free after sentencing
Garda who suffered PTSD after he was attacked by four men awarded €15,000 in compensation
HEALTH
Psychiatric nurses have commenced industrial action at Waterford University Hospital
Psychiatric nurses have commenced industrial action at Waterford University Hospital
Irish oesophageal cancer rates remain among the highest in Europe
About half of voters support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks
GARDAí
Man presents himself to gardaÃ­ after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Revolver, ammunition and cocaine seized at house in Dublin's north inner city
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
DUBLIN
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
Dublin north inner city locals object to charity homeless support centre opening in their area

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie