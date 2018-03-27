  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
PSNI to investigate priest accused of abuse of Mary McAleese's brother

Earlier this month, former President Mary McAleese said that Finnegan’s abuse had touched her family.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,627 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3925233
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

THE PSNI WILL investigate claims of sexual abuse made against Father Malachy Finnegan who, for some time, worked in the Diocese of Dromore.

Fr Finnegan, who died in 2002, was a teacher at St Colman’s College in Newry from 1967 to 1976. Abuse claims against him were detailed in a BBC Spotlight programme in February. The revelation that John McAreavey had officiated at the funeral mass of Finnegan led to his resignation as bishop of Dromore earlier this month.

The PSNI has today announced that it wants to:

  • Establish and take action against any living offender, from that time, and importantly assess if there are any current child safeguarding risks
  • Determine if there was any other abuse of children committed by any other person, other than Fr Finnegan, at St. Colman’s College when Fr Finnegan worked there between the mid to late 60s to the mid to late 80s
  • Establish whether there are any lessons to be learned from the way in which authorities acted to safeguard children, whether collectively or individually
  • Ascertain when any authority first became aware of Father Finnegan’s offending behaviour; what action was taken to ensure adequate safeguarding was implemented; and what information, if any, about his offending was reported to the police service at that time

Earlier this month, former President Mary McAleese said that Finnegan’s abuse had touched her family.

My youngest brother, my baby brother, the youngest of nine children, was seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan.

My mother, almost 90 years of age, had to discover that from the Belfast Telegraph three weeks ago.

The PSNI says that if you were abused by Father Malachy Finnegan, or abused by any other person at St Colman’s between 1967 and 1987, the investigation team would like to hear from you.

“Please report the matter directly to the PSNI on 101, the non-emergency number.

“If you have been the victim of any sexual or physical violence or abuse, whether recently or in the past, whether connected to any church or any school or not, or if you are the parent of a child this has happened to, report the matter directly to the police service on 101, the non-emergency line.

“In an emergency situation dial the police emergency number 999. Specially trained officers will investigate what has happened to you.”

The school began removing images of the priest from its building last year after the school’s Board of Governors was informed that the Diocese had reached a settlement with one of the 12 victims, the BBC reported.

Read: Mary McAleese says her brother was ‘seriously, physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan’

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
