  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Robbery at Belfast newsagents foiled after customers intervene

Police later tracked down the two men and gave chase, arresting one.

By Sean Murray Saturday 12 May 2018, 1:58 PM
20 minutes ago 853 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4008870
File photo. PSNI
Image: PA Images
File photo. PSNI
File photo. PSNI
Image: PA Images

POLICE IN THE North are appealing for witnesses following reports of a robbery on the Cavehill Road in north Belfast last night.

Two men entered the newsagents close to the junction of the North Circular Road just before 7pm, and demanded money from staff members.

Both had their faces covered and one was armed with a hammer. One was wearing all dark clothing with his hood up, while other was wearing navy bottoms and a white hooded top.

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Alexander said: â€œWhen staff and customers intervened, the pair were forced to leave empty-handed.

They left the scene in a silver Ford Fiesta car which had been stolen the previous night (Thursday 10 May), in the east Belfast area. No-one was hurt in the incident although the shop owner and customers were left shocked.

Just after the robbery, police spotted the car being driven in the west Belfast area. The occupants abandoned the car, and made off on foot.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery a short time later. He remains in police custody at this time.

Alexander added that he urged anyone who was in the Cavehill area yesterday evening and witnessed the robbery to come forward.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Origin of name 'Supermac's' revealed as Irish fast food brand goes to legal war with McDonald's
88,925  68
2
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
68,529  121
3
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
41,911  14
Fora
1
Jameson's owner just bought Cork craft beer outfit Eight Degrees Brewing
349  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
300  0
3
'Worst come to worst, I'd have stood on the street to find work so I could provide for my family'
208  0
The42
1
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
35,007  50
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,313  15
3
Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight
21,247  33
DailyEdge
1
Ireland have come from absolutely nowhere to be third favourite to win the Eurovision
10,515  3
2
Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late
6,557  0
3
Deadmau5 absolutely tore into one of Ticketmaster's companies on Twitter over the issue of touting
6,456  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony Oâ€™Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony Oâ€™Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAÃ­
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over â‚¬335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEINSTER
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie