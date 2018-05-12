Robbery at Belfast newsagents foiled after customers intervene

POLICE IN THE North are appealing for witnesses following reports of a robbery on the Cavehill Road in north Belfast last night.

Two men entered the newsagents close to the junction of the North Circular Road just before 7pm, and demanded money from staff members.

Both had their faces covered and one was armed with a hammer. One was wearing all dark clothing with his hood up, while other was wearing navy bottoms and a white hooded top.

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Alexander said: â€œWhen staff and customers intervened, the pair were forced to leave empty-handed.

They left the scene in a silver Ford Fiesta car which had been stolen the previous night (Thursday 10 May), in the east Belfast area. No-one was hurt in the incident although the shop owner and customers were left shocked.

Just after the robbery, police spotted the car being driven in the west Belfast area. The occupants abandoned the car, and made off on foot.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery a short time later. He remains in police custody at this time.

Alexander added that he urged anyone who was in the Cavehill area yesterday evening and witnessed the robbery to come forward.