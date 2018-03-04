Here's how public transport will shape up tomorrow as the country gets back to work

File photo Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

STORM EMMA HAS been and gone, and tomorrow is the first (nearly) normal working day many of us will have had in close to a week.

However, with the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) earlier today stressing that most people should, if possible, use public transport to get to their destinations tomorrow, it’s become clear that Monday will not be a regular working day.

With that in mind, here’s how the various networks will shape up tomorrow.

Bus

Bus Éireann will commence school services once more tomorrow morning, albeit with expected disruptions in areas of east, south, and southeast. With the NECG acknowledging that school services in places like Wexford, north Kildare and west Wicklow unlikely to go ahead tomorrow, school bus services will no doubt be similarly affected.

The vast majority of the company’s regular bus services are now back up and running also. More information can be found here, with a fresh update due this evening.

Dublin Bus meanwhile will operate per its normal schedule tomorrow morning, with a few curtailments. Travellers are advised to expect delays in the morning and allow extra time for their journey especially at peak times “as traffic will be heavy with schools and workplaces reopening”. Extra Dublin Bus employees will be at all locations to ensure our full fleet operates across our network from first bus in the morning.

A full list of services that are running is available on the company’s website.

Rail

Services will be operating on all Irish Rail routes with the following exceptions: the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh, and Waterford to Limerick Junction services.

It’s hoped to resume those services by tomorrow evening, with all services returning to full operations on Tuesday.

Our teams have cleared 400,000 tonnes of snow from 600 acres of airfield in recent days. Also worked across landside areas & continuing to clear car parks. If you had to stay longer in our car parks due to the adverse weather you won't be charged any extra. pic.twitter.com/U0EuKcj7qW — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 4, 2018 Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter

On the Luas in Dublin, both Green and Red lines will operate a full service. However, the Belgard to Saggart stops on the Red Line will be served by a replacement bus service.

Currently, the Green line is running a full service, Brides Glen to Broombridge, and the Red Line is operating between The Point and Tallaght. However, the Tallaght-Red Cow section of the line is expected to open later tonight.

Air

Ireland’s various airports are operating full flight schedules once more.

Ferries

All Irish Ferries services are currently operating, with certain delays in place due to adverse weather. Check here for more details.

Stena Line sailings are similarly fully operational, albeit with some delays due to the weather. More information can be found here.