Weather warnings in place till noon - but widespread thaw expected to continue

MET ÉIREANN HAS predicted that today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain as the snow continues to melt across the country.

Temperatures are expected to be between 3 and 6 degrees nationwide which will help speed up the thawing process. However, there are fears that a quicker thaw may result in large-scale flooding.

The forecast for today reads:

“Mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of rain. The rain will be persistent at times – especially near east and south coasts, and may be of sleet over high ground. Temperatures will recover to maxima ranging from 3 to 6 degrees.

Lying snow and ice will continue to melt resulting in localised surface water flooding.

Tomorrow is expected to be warmer again. Most places will be dry apart from passing light showers and highest temperatures will be between 5 and 8 degrees.

There is still an orange weather warning in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan due to the hazardous conditions. A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Both alerts are in place until noon.

Rivers are rising slowly due to melting snow the public has been urged to avoid “rivers, waterways and coastal areas”.

Jim Casey of the OPW explained that rivers have started to rise “especially in the northeast and east”.

“I would urge the public and farmers to stay away from rivers and watercourses, and to note that the rising water is a potential threat,” he said, and he urged “local authorities to monitor water levels and be prepared for flooding.”