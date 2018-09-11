This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Food Safety Authority recalls batches of purified baby water amid safety concerns

The recall was issued after “insufficient controls” were discovered at the site where the water is produced.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,941 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4231049

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled a number of batches of purified baby water over concerns over controls at the plant where it is produced

The recall was issued for all batches of one litre Pure Water and Baby Pure Water, following the discovery of “insufficient controls” at Baby Pure Water Ltd’s production site in Co Meath.

The FSAI says that a closure order was issued by the Health Service Executive on the operator of the site at Ardbraccan, Navan for non-compliance with food legislation.

A prohibition order was also issued by the HSE in respect of all bottled water produced to date by Baby Pure Ltd at the facility.

