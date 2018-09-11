Food Safety Authority recalls batches of purified baby water amid safety concerns

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled a number of batches of purified baby water over concerns over controls at the plant where it is produced

The recall was issued for all batches of one litre Pure Water and Baby Pure Water, following the discovery of “insufficient controls” at Baby Pure Water Ltd’s production site in Co Meath.

The FSAI says that a closure order was issued by the Health Service Executive on the operator of the site at Ardbraccan, Navan for non-compliance with food legislation.

A prohibition order was also issued by the HSE in respect of all bottled water produced to date by Baby Pure Ltd at the facility.