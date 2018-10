Titanic was the highest grossing film of the decade by a mile, but was the second highest? PA Images Jurassic Park The Lion King

Star Wars Episode I Independence Day

Which of these DIDN'T win an Oscar for Best Actor in this decade? Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock Al Pacino Robert de Niro

Jack Nicholson Nicolas Cage

In which film was Keyser Soze the enigmatic antagonist? Movieclips/Youtube Seven The Matrix

Fargo The Usual Suspects

Which Disney film from this decade featured the song Friend Like Me? Yanlei Li/Shutterstock Beauty and the Beast Pocahontas

Aladdin Mulan

What did Tommy Lee Jones' character reply to Harrison Ford's when he told him "I didn't kill my wife" in The Fugitive? Youtube "Tell it to the judge" "You can't handle the truth"

"I don't care" "Then let me help you"

Tom Hanks won the Best Actor Oscar for his roles in Forrest Gump and what other film? Abaca/PA Images Philadelphia Apollo 13

Saving Private Ryan The Green Mile

Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd starred in the 1995 film Clueless, but what Jane Austen novel was it loosely based on? Paramount/Youtube Pride and Prejudice Emma

Sense and Sensibility Mansfield Park

In which Julia Roberts film does a whole restaurant erupt into an impromptu version of I Say A Little Prayer Sony Pictures/Youtube My Best Friend's Wedding Notting Hill

Pretty Woman Runaway Bride

What's the name of the unhinged protagonist in Neil Jordan's The Butcher Boy? Youtube Des Curley Mickah Wallace

Bimbo Reeves Francie Brady