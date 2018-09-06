A wet start for many this morning but rain set to clear by the weekend

IT’S SET TO be a damp start to the morning with persistent rainfall in many parts of the country, but the signs look good for a mild, dry weekend.

Met Éireann has forecast that the rain will ease off this afternoon, giving way to brighter skies and even some sunshine in the northern half of the country.

Temperatures will range in the mid-to-high teens, reaching as high as 18 degrees with the southwest enjoying the mildest weather today.

Tomorrow will have a similar autumnal feel with a few sunny spells but overall it’s set to be a cloudy Friday with the odd spot of drizzle.

Friday night, however, will see the rain return across the country, with heavy falls forecast for western counties in the early evening and later for southern counties.

There will be some lingering heavy rain on Saturday morning but indications are that it should clear with sunny spells set to develop in most areas.

A damp or wet start to Thursday with some persistent falls of rain away from northern counties. Rain will tend to ease into the afternoon. Cool, in northwest breezes. Highs of 14 to 18 degrees, mildest in the southwest pic.twitter.com/UHmrRbAG51 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Temperatures will be in the high teens on both Saturday and Sunday, reaching as high as 19 degrees.

Looking ahead, the forecast from Met Éireann is for changeable weather with wet and breezy conditions into next week, with a humid day on Monday and cooler then on Tuesday.