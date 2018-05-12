  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chickweed: 'Not only is it edible, itâ€™s considered to be a nutritional powerhouse'

It’s a nice surprise to discover that what you have considered a real nuisance in the veg patch, could in fact turn out to be a blessing, writes Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 12 May 2018, 12:30 PM
12 minutes ago 423 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3999656
Michael Kelly Grower

ITâ€™S A NICE surprise to discover that what you have considered a real nuisance in the veg patch, could in fact turn out to be a blessing.Â Iâ€™ve been plagued with chickweed for well over a year now in the small polytunnel.

God knows how it got in there, but clearly I unwittingly let some of it go to flower, and the result has been a persistent, interminable weed problem. Itâ€™s a formidable foe with each flower being self-fertile and each seed pod producing up to 2,500 seeds.Â Once it starts to grow, it is rampant and has an extensive root system that makes it hard to knock back.

Annoyingly, it seems to thrive and particularly enjoy growing right beside other seedlings making it even harder still to get at. I covered the soil in the tunnel down with black polythene forÂ five months this winter in the hopes of getting rid of it once for all, but itâ€™s back with a vengeance again in the last few weeks.

I recently read that its seeds can lie dormant in soil forÂ four years.Â Persistent hoeing is the only way I can seem to stay on top of it, and thatâ€™s all I seem to be doing â€“ staying on top of it, rather than getting rid of it.

Upsides to chickweed

Thankfully there are upsides to chickweed.Â Firstly it is a sign of fertile soil, so I suppose you can console yourself with that fact as you weed it.

Secondly, not only is it edible, itâ€™s considered to be (to use that awful phrase) a nutritional powerhouse.Â This is good news indeed since I regularly find it in the salad bowl in among the oriental greens, among whom it grows happily in the tunnel.Â The leaves have a mild flavour and can be used by adding them raw to salads and sandwiches. They can be tossed into soups and stews as well.

Check out the soup recipe below which uses fresh chickweed soup to bring colour and flavour to a standard veg soup.Â Though I am always somewhat sceptical about so called superfood health claims, it can apparently be used to reduce inflammation and relieve gastrointestinal problems (yes, but in what quantities?).

Still, the fact that its edible gives some meaning to my persistent battle against it. You can recognise chickweed by its oval leaves, starry white flowers and if you pull the stem apart you find a second elasticated stem inside â€“ our kids love that.

The Basics â€“ Getting Ready for Carrots

Carrots are fussy and they need a deep, fertile soil to do well.Â Think about the length of a decent carrot and ask yourself the question â€“ are these seeds going to be able to push down in to my soil and turn in to a nice, long carrot?

If itâ€™s heavy and stony, they probably wonâ€™t. So ideally, the soil should be in decent nick up to a spades depth.Â That means they are one of the only parts of the garden where I do a good bit of work on the soil prior to sowing.

I turn the soil in the carrot bed over with a fork about 3-4 weeks before sowing â€“ so around now is good for me, since I will usually sow my main crop carrots at the end of May.Â Though this might seem late for a main crop carrot sowing, I find germination far more reliable (and carrot root fly far less a problem) if I wait until then.

Also, since I am primarily interested in having carrots as a late autumn/ early winter crop to be eaten straight from the soil, I really donâ€™t want them ready too early. Using the fork I break up any big clumps of soil, and then I leave it settle for a few weeks.

Then about a week before sowing, I will get in there and get the bed ready for those tiny carrot seeds.Â  A key mistake that people make when sowing carrots is that they donâ€™t have a fine seed bed, and the carrot seeds end up being too deep or too shallow to germinate.

Raking over and back does an amazing job of breaking up the larger clods of soil, and getting a really fine tilth.Â I also add a general purpose organic fertiliser (a handful of seaweed dust per square yard would do the trick).

Recipe of the Week â€“ Chickweed Soup

Have your revenge on chickweed by making a tasty, nutritious soup.Â  This recipe is from Ciaran Burkeâ€™s Blooms nâ€™ Food blog, bloomsandfood.com.Â  Serves 4.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion
  • 2 small potatoes
  • 1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock
  • 2 good handfuls of chickweed, pulled from the garden, only use fresh green growth which has not flowered.
  • Water
  • A good knob of butter and some olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper

Directions

Peel and finely dice the onion.Â Peel and finely dice the potatoes.Â Remove any big stalks from the chickweed and wash well.

I find if you fill a sink with clean cold water and dump the chickweed in, any soil or dirt will settle to the bottom of the sink.Â You can then scoop the leaves from the water, leaving the dirt behind.

Melt the butter in some olive oil in a large saucepan.Â Saute the onion until soft and golden but do not let it burn.Â Add the diced potatoes and stir in the oil for a couple of minutes.Â Now add a little water, enough to cover the potatoes and simmer until the potatoes are soft.

Then add the chicken stock and cook until it is boiling. Throw in the chickweed leaves and simmer for about ten minutes.Â Season with salt and pepper.Â Remove pan from the heat and use a hand blender to blend the soup.

Michael Kelly is founder ofÂ GIYÂ and GROW HQ. The GIY TV series GROW COOK EAT is on Wednesdays on RTE 1, presented by Michael Kelly and Karen Oâ€™Donohoe, growcookeat.ie.

ClickÂ hereÂ for more GIY tips and recipes.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Origin of name 'Supermac's' revealed as Irish fast food brand goes to legal war with McDonald's
84,433  68
2
Tributes after police confirm they have found body of missing Frightened Rabbit singer
79,407  20
3
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
66,726  117
Fora
1
Jameson's owner just bought Cork craft beer outfit Eight Degrees Brewing
332  0
2
'Worst come to worst, I'd have stood on the street to find work so I could provide for my family'
199  0
3
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
89  0
The42
1
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
34,728  50
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,007  15
3
Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win Giro d'Italia stage since 1987
20,833  26
DailyEdge
1
Ireland have come from absolutely nowhere to be third favourite to win the Eurovision
10,111  3
2
Deadmau5 absolutely tore into one of Ticketmaster's companies on Twitter over the issue of touting
6,160  6
3
12 of the gassest reactions to Arctic Monkeys 'experimental' new album
5,911  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony Oâ€™Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony Oâ€™Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAÃ­
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over â‚¬335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEINSTER
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Kilkenny man Lydon and Ealing bid to deny Leinster's first trophy chance today
Leinster plan on saving best for last as they bid for fourth European star
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie