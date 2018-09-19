This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense'

Actor and playwright Christiane O’Mahony wonders if seahorses have the right idea about how to live.

By Christiane O'Mahony Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 8:08 PM
1 hour ago 9,321 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4235551
Christiane O'Mahony

SEAHORSES ARE AWESOME. They mate for life but they don’t live with their partners, and the females take up more space than the males.

Best of all, the males have the babies.

My new play Seahorse, which premieres at the Dublin Fringe Festival this week, is about a woman named Mara who finds herself in an aquarium in the middle of the night, face-to-face with a pregnant male seahorse.

She promptly has an existential crisis as she imagines how much simpler her life would be if she were a seahorse.

Seahorse explores the anxiety of being female in modern Ireland. It’s tragicomic. Mara is a bit shit at feminism. She uses porn but feels guilty afterwards. She enjoys the comforts of being in a relationship with a higher earner, but wants it on her terms.

‘Your 30s are a tricky time’

I’m interested in creating real, flawed, funny women. I wasn’t getting the opportunity to play those roles so I have turned my hand at writing them for myself. 

Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense. It can be hard to truly know yourself when the world so loudly dictates what you ought to be doing. Choosing the road less travelled becomes harder. The conventions of your parents generation might look more attractive.

These are human dilemmas of course, but age hits you harder as a woman biologically as well as socioculturally. Mara is a bit trapped by that.

We see Mara being selfish and a bit awful at times– all the things you’re usually told not to be. I’ve deliberately explored her darker, less attractive characteristics. It feels these days, especially with social media, that everyone is obsessed with appearing perfect and sorted – #livingmybestlife. I feel Mara is real, and hopefully, recognisable.

Making your own work

Seahorse Image 5 featuring Christiane O Mahony Photo Credit Enrique Carnicero Christiane O'Mahony in Seahorse. Source: Enrique Carnicero

A lot of women actors make their own work, whether it’s writing or producing because of the dearth of opportunities for us. The global #Metoo and local Waking the Feminist movements have created awareness and given voice to female makers.

Myself and my boyfriend Brian Mitchell decided to take matters into our own hands a few years ago and set up our own company, For the Birds. We produced our first play Sisters of the Rising in 2016 and we have also made three short films. It’s a lot of work but ultimately it’s very rewarding.

I love being a creator as well as an actor. I feel I’m giving myself permission to be part of this industry without needing to rely on gatekeepers. It also changes the dynamic too because you can offer something as opposed to just asking for something.

Making my own work, I feel happy, fulfilled and challenged in a way that I never did as an actor.

Seahorse runs at the Project Arts Centre, Cube in Dublin: Tuesday 18- Saturday 22 September 2018 at 6.30pm, and Saturday 22 September at 4.15pm, then  The Everyman, Cork from 6-8 March 2019. Meitherhood, written by and starring Christiane O’Mahony, will premiere at the Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival and Kerry Film Festival this October. For tickets and more information, visit the Dublin Fringe Festival website.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christiane O'Mahony

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    141,188  31
    2
    		As it happened: Two killed and second day of National Ploughing Championships cancelled following Storm Ali
    119,045  16
    3
    		'Like an earthquake hit': Heavy traffic out of Screggan as Ploughing cancelled due to weather
    113,863  73
    Fora
    1
    		Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    2,917  0
    2
    		Designer Orla Kiely shuttered her online and retail business after 'challenges' in the UK
    473  1
    3
    		Plans to convert a section of Arnotts' car park into a hotel have been approved
    369  0
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans
    39,516  57
    2
    		'I think it’s the right thing to do' - GAA plans for a two-tier All-Ireland football championship
    33,607  50
    3
    		Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    27,888  65
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The difference between Khloé and Kristen's messages reminds us how important 'I Weigh' movement is
    14,432  0
    2
    		Ryan Tubridy brought his biggest fan to tears at the National Ploughing Championships
    3,525  0
    3
    		Jamie Oliver admitted he tracks his children's whereabouts on an app ...it's The Dredge
    3,421  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaÃ­ respond to 'barricade incident'
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    Road users told to put away phones and prepare for Storm Ali
    HOUSING
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Housing activists host practical training session for tenants 'to be able to resist illegal evictions'
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property
    OPINION
    'Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense'
    'Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense'
    'Give our defence forces a living wage': Why I'm marching on the Dáil today
    'Growing up, my gay pals and I were groped, harassed, screamed at and bothered at every second turn'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie