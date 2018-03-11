  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Good food shouldn't go to waste - here's how to use up leftovers and make something out of nothing

This Monday miso noodle soup recipe will set you up nicely for the week, writes Melissa Hemsley.

By Melissa Hemsley Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 3:00 PM
6 hours ago 12,054 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3885567
Melissa Hemsley Cook and author

GOOD FOOD SHOULD never go to waste, especially when it’s still fresh and perfectly usable.

My Filipino Catholic Mum and army Dad, both sticklers for zero waste, had a saying: ‘Every grain of rice’ – don’t waste a thing, in other words.

When you’re down to that last handful of salad leaves, a quarter of an avocado or a few wilting herbs, think again before you throw them away.

Here are a few suggestions for creating something out of seemingly nothing and saving money in the process so that you can deservedly feel pleased with yourself.

Fruit 

  • Berries: Simmer in a pan to make a compote and use to top yoghurt, porridge or pancakes.
  • Freeze fresh raspberries, blackberries and blueberries to use in desserts and smoothies.
  • Bananas: Cut ripe bananas and freeze to make smoothies and ice cream.
  • Apples/pears and stone fruit: Stew or roast and use in crumble or porridge.
  • Tropical fruit: Freeze pineapples and mangos in chunks for making smoothies.
  • Squeeze any leftover lemon or lime wedges into a jug of water, or use for a smoothie, to brighten up a soup or stew or to make Tahini Lemon Drizzle.

Salad leaves and herbs 

  • Watercress/rocket and fresh herbs: Blend into a Pesto, or whizz up with a little extra-virgin olive oil, and use to top soups, stews or roast veg.
  • Lettuce: Grill it or fry it Asian-style.
  • Spinach: Blend into a smoothie or a pesto or stir into a stew or dhal.

Raw vegetables 

  • Avocado: Add to a smoothie, make guacamole, blend into a dip or into a dressing to make it really creamy. Chop up to top a stew or soup.
  • Cucumber: Pickle it, add to a smoothie or stir-fry.
  • Courgette: Grate into scrambled eggs or smoked trout muffins or slice to top a pizza.
  • Broccoli/cauliflower: Save the stalks! Cut off any really knobbly bits, then thinly slice and cook with the florets, or grate when making Vegetable Rice.

Cooked vegetables 

Instant soup: Use to make a really quick soup: fry onions and/or garlic, add the leftover vegetables, some stock, salt and pepper, plus any herbs and spices, and blend together.

Pizza: Top a pizza or pizza omelette.

Liquids

  • Coconut milk: Add to a smoothie, soup or curry, or for creamy drinks.
  • Nut milk: Add to a soup or for making smoothies and other drinks.
  • Tinned tomatoes: Simmer with some herbs or spices until thickened, then scramble in some eggs. To ensure you use every last drop in the tin, rinse it out with a little of whatever liquid you are using in a recipe (e.g. stock or water) and add to the dish while it is cooking.

Eat Happy, Melissa Hemsely, high res, flat

Monday miso noodle soup recipe 

Soothing, easy and restorative, this is my ideal Monday night dinner. It will set you up nicely for the week.

Although I always prefer a one-pan recipe, you do need two pans to keep things moving along. However, make it worthwhile by cooking extra noodles and eggs for the week ahead, so think of this recipe as both your Monday night dinner and an investment for the week ahead.

Not to worry if you can’t get seaweed, but do look out for it.

Serves 4

  • 10g (about 8 tablespoons) of seaweed, such as dulse or arame
  • 330g buckwheat noodles
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 3cm piece of ginger, finely chopped or grated
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 fresh red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (or to taste)
  • 1 bunch of spring onions, sliced
  • 200g shiitake mushrooms, roughly sliced
  • 1.2 litres stock/bone broth or water
  • 4 eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 cabbage (400g), shredded

Miso stir-in 

  • 2 tablespoons miso paste
  • 1 tablespoon hot water
  • Juice of ½ lemon

To serve 

  • Toasted sesame oil, for drizzling
  • 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
  • ½ lemon, cut into 4 wedges
  • Sea salt

Instructions: 

1. Soak the seaweed (if using) in water according to the packet instructions, then drain, rinse in fresh water and roughly chop before setting aside. Boil the kettle.

2. Fill a saucepan with boiling water and cook the noodles according to the packet instructions until al dente (about 5 minutes instead of the usual 6–8), then drain, rinse with cold water to stop them cooking, and set aside.

3. Meanwhile, melt the oil in a second, larger saucepan over a medium-high heat. Add the ginger, garlic, chilli and white parts of the spring onions and fry for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce to a medium simmer to cook for 2 minutes and then add the cooked noodles back to the pan to heat through for 1 minute before removing from the heat.

5. While the mushrooms are simmering, fill the original pan with boiling water and lower the eggs into the pan. Simmer over a medium heat for 6½ minutes (for a just-runny yolk), then cool the boiled eggs under cold water, peel and halve.

6. Remove the soup pan from the heat, drop in the shredded cabbage and the soaked seaweed, then mix together the ‘miso stir-in’ in a small bowl and stir through the soup.

7. Divide the soup among four bowls, add the egg halves and top with the remaining chopped spring onions and a drizzle of toasted sesame oil. Sprinkle the egg halves with sea salt and black sesame seeds and serve with a lemon wedge if you wish.

Melissa Hemsley is a cook and best selling author. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Melissa Hemsley  / Cook and author

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
So why won't insurance companies cover your 10-year-old car?
130,094  154
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
61,100  81
3
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
48,384  20
Fora
1
'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes
1,310  0
2
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,004  0
3
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
91  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
69,042  30
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
58,334  30
3
He could see his house from jail, but John Phillips is invading the UFC from a caravan in Dublin
44,275  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
6,399  1
2
What Percent Paris Hilton Are You?
4,396  0
3
Mabel might be Robert Pattinson's new girlfriend, but she's so much more than that
3,895  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
IRELAND
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie